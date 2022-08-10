Clay County library card holders now have access to more news collections

The Clay County Library System has expanded its digital content collection to include national, regional and local newspapers, news wires including the Associated Press and Reuters, and web content including videos, blogs and articles from around the globe.

Anyone with an active Clay County library card can access these new features, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

“Our public libraries now offer instant and unlimited web-based access to tens of millions of articles and video clips from local, state, regional, national, and international news sources,” Clay County Board Chairman Wayne Bolla said. “Industry professionals, researchers, employers, job seekers, educators, and students can access current and historical content specific to their needs and all in one place.”

Current and past editions of the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal are available online. Readers can also log into NewsBank, a database resource that provides archives of media publications including a comprehensive global collection of news sources covering a wide array of topics and issues, Winter said.

Clay County library cardholders now have access to more news collections. Clay County Government

To access the new collection, visit https://www.claycountygov.com/community/library and click on the digital library tab, then select “Newspapers.”

The landing page features select local titles from the Florida Collection including The Florida Times-Union and The Gainesville Sun and USA Today. Under America’s News link, suggested topics including business and economics, jobs and careers, sports, health, and education are highlighted, she said.

“Our library system is constantly seeking new ways to support learning, enhance research, and help develop critical thinking skills for adults and children. With this new community asset, library cardholders can have any time access to wide-ranging informational and educational resources, anywhere there is an internet connection,” Director of Library Services Karen Walker said.

Readers can also search over 12,000 titles spanning a wide variety of source types. Enter a topic into the search bar and all articles containing that word or phrase are listed along with a preview of the content containing the searched words.