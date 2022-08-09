7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide details

The public can attend the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program meeting to learn more about seven new road projects that will be underway soon in Lake Asbury, Middleburg and Green Cove Springs.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 18, at the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library, 2245 Aster Avenue in Middleburg.

The Clay County Bonded Transportation Program Administrator and Owner’s Representative WGI Inc. will both be present at the meeting to provide an overview of the seven bonded transportation road projects, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

“There will be a focus on the County Road 218 improvements that will be starting very soon in Middleburg,” she said.

All projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, before the opening of the First Coast Expressway in 2025. These projects are designed to increase public safety, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion throughout the county, she said. Roadway designs will also incorporate drainage features and safety features including sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

Map of the Bonded Transportation Program designated roadwork throughout Clay County Clay County Government

The public attendees will be able to view construction plans and renderings illustrating the three and four-lane roadway designs and safety and drainage features. A question-and-answer session with engineers and county officials will conclude the meeting, Winter said.

For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on the Clay County Government Facebook Page .

County engineers analyzed the current roadway capacity in areas of predicted growth in future years and selected six existing road improvement projects based on roads that were already at capacity or were deficient to handle traffic flow.

The cost estimated to increase roadway capacity and build a new connection to First Coast Expressway was $129 million, Winter said. Commissioners determined the fastest way to complete and fully fund the work, with the best values for taxpayers, would be through an infrastructure sales tax revenue bond.

The tax-exempt bond was issued in March of 2020 and will be repaid at a fixed rate through the county’s infrastructure sales surtax (1 cent sales tax) over a period of 20 years, she said.

The county releases roadwork and traffic updates weekly, click here for the August 8 motorist alert.

Seven road projects selected in the Bonded Transportation Program:

County Road 218 from Cosmos Avenue to Pine Tree Lane in Middleburg - widen to four lanes with curb and gutter, medians and turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes County Road 209 (Russell Road) from Peters Creek to US 17 in Lake Asbury - widen to four lanes with curb and gutter, medians and turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes County Road 209 (Russell Road) from Sandridge Road to Peters Creek Bridge in Lake Asbury- widen to three lanes with turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes County Road 739B (Sandridge Road) from Henley Road to County Road 209 in Lake Asbury - widen to three lanes with turn lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalks and bike lanes County Road 220 from Baxley Road to the west of Henley Road in Middleburg - widen to four lanes with curb and gutter, medians and turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes First Coast Connector from Maryland Avenue to US 17 in Green Cove Springs/ Lake Asbury - widen to four lanes with curb and gutter, medians and turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes First Coast Connector from State Road 23 to the intersection of County Road 315 and Maryland Avenue in Green Cove Springs - construct 3.3 miles of new two-lane roadway with grass medians, bike lanes and sidewalks