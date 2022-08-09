Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies report

Arrests in Clay County Florida Getty Images

A Middleburg man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard Monday after running a red light as a habitual traffic offender, according to a sheriff’s office report. Upon arrest, Clay County deputies found fentanyl in his pocket, the report said.

Stephen William Mabey, 39, 1000 block of Marybeth Drive in Middleburg, was arrested at approximately 1:06 a.m. Monday after a K9 seputy performed a traffic stop on a red, Chevrolet compact after observing the vehicle run a red light at Blanding Boulevard and Ridgecrest Avenue.

Mabey pulled over and came to a complete stop in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Blanding Boulevard, the arrest report said.

Stephen Mabey, 39, arrested on drugs charges and habitual traffic offender violations. Clay County Sheriff's Office

Deputies processed Mabey’s information which showed nine additional charges of failure to pay court obligations, failure to appear in court, the use of controlled substances and his label as a habitual traffic violator from May of 2022.

Due to Mabey’s suspensions, he was again listed as a Habitual Traffic Violator and placed under arrest, the report said. After being placed under arrest, a search of his body was conducted and deputies removed a container filled with a gray powder substance from his left pocket.

The powder was field tested and yielded positive results for fentanyl.

Mabey was transported to Clay County Jail on charges of drug possession, a level three felony, and driving while listed as a habitual offender, a level three felony. His bond is set at $30,006.