Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updates

The Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Fleming Island will be temporarily restricted Tuesday during morning hours as crews make drainage improvements. Work is expected to take approximately two hours, weather permitting.

The ramp, located at 4300 Lakeshore Drive in Fleming Island, will still be partially accessible County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Boaters will be able to launch their watercraft and park in the overflow spaces in front of the restrooms, she said.

Ongoing county projects include work along Aquarius Concourse for a combined county and Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and road drainage improvement project. Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive.

The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants and water service connections. The county is also improving stormwater systems, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs and gutters and repaving the roadway.

All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete, Winter said.

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive will continue into the week of August 8 with daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac for a county drainage improvement project.

Work includes repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area and is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

The Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge replacement is still underway with intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays on Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway. The project is for new sidewalks and bridge improvements.

All bridge decks have been put in place and crews are now completing sidewalks and approach slabs, Winter said. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work, which is expected to be completed by fall 2022.

The Shands Boat Ramps, bulkhead and parking area will be closed through Sept. 16 as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure, Winter said. Work is estimated to take three months to complete.

Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Town Center Boulevard from Thunderbolt Road to Calming Waters Drive for the installation of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the northbound side. Work is estimated to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

FDOT Projects

Blanding Boulevard (SR21) widening and reconstruction from Allie Murray Road to Long Bay Road (CR 220A) - This project involves the full reconstruction and widening of the roadway to six lanes. Construction on this $19.1 million project includes adding four-foot bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks in both directions, replacing traffic signals, adding streetlights, and constructing a new drainage system including new pipes, inlets, and small ponds. Construction began in January of 2019 and is expected to be complete in fall 2022, Winter said.

Blanding Boulevard (SR21) Widening Project – from CR 218 to Black Creek Bridge - This project involves adding two lanes of capacity to the 4-lane section of Blanding Boulevard between County Road 218 and Black Creek to provide more efficient east-west movements at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and County Road 218. The County Road 218 bridge over Black Creek will be replaced to provide a wider bridge to accommodate the improvements. The County Road 218 bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Construction on this $16.4 million project began in February 2020 and is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

State Road 21 from Black Creek bridge to Allie Murray Road - Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., nighttime southbound lane closures weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and nighttime northbound lane closures Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

State Road 21 Resurfacing from State Road 16 to Commercial Circle in Keystone Heights - This project involves resurfacing 16 miles of roadway, adding a center turn lane near Gold Head Branch State Park, drainage improvements, and other incidental construction, Winter said.

Work on this $13.4 million project is expected to be completed in fall 2023. During construction, no lane closures will be permitted between State Road 100 and Gas Line Road from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No lane closures will be permitted between Gas Line Road and State Road 16 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

State Road 21 at County Road 315C - Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work.

- Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work. State Road 21 at County Road 352 - Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work.

- Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work. State Road 21 at Gold Head State Park - Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 301 from County Road 218 to Moseley Road - Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work.