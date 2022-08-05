Clay County School board adopts policies allowing parents to challenge ‘inappropriate’ books

The Clay County District School board unanimously approved policies that give parents the power to challenge books they deem inappropriate and potentially have them removed from library shelves. They can also determine which books their children can check out from the library.

Superintendent David Broskie explained to the board that parents have options regarding the books their child has access to in the media library. One of those options allows them to submit personal requests allowing or prohibiting their children from checking out certain books. Another option is to sign up for automated emails that immediately alert parents of each and every book their child checks out, he said.

Board members voted 5-0 Thursday night to pass the new policy for library and media content, allowing parents the right to submit a form challenging a book, so long as the title and page number in question are provided for media specialists to review.

Library books can be challenged by parents and potentially removed from shelves for students at Clay County District Schools. Johner Images via Getty Images

Books challenged by parents will be removed from library shelves until a review is completed by authorized media specialists.

The vote comes after a months-long, nationwide debate circulating around a parent’s right to information about their students, and a say in what media, or library books, their children may have access to.

Clay County school board issued a state-of-emergency policy during their last meeting that created a mechanism, “so that as soon as a book is challenged, it is removed from the shelves until it is able to be reviewed.”

More than six Clay County citizens spoke during the meeting’s public comment period regarding these policies. Bruce Friedman, a father and president of the No Left Turn in Education group, attended the meeting after having his microphone cut off during the June 30 meeting while attempting to read passages from a book that included profanity.

A school board attorney shut down Friedman because the attorney was concerned lewd content could be broadcast live on the school district’s YouTube channel, according to media reports.

Friedman stated he has spent more time sorting through additional books since the last meeting and is prepared to discuss two more that he deems inappropriate for children, this time “no bad words,” he said.

Friedman began by saying he has found references to Critical Race Theory, social-emotional learning and gross acts of sex and violence in the books he is challenging. The two books he highlighted include “ Scars ” by Cheryl Rainfield and “ 33 Snowfish ” by Adam Rapp.

“Scars” is an autobiography about a sexual abuse survivor on a journey to stop self-harming. While “33 Snowfish” is a story of three young people looking to find a new life for themselves, according to each book’s description.

Friedman identified “Scars” as inappropriate because it tells children that cutting oneself is a coping mechanism. He argued “33 Snowfish” is inappropriate because of a drug-addicted prostitute and a kidnapped baby as characters in the story. He concluded his time with the microphone by asking the school board to be better and to avoid a complete lack of oversight in the libraries.

“We need more boundaries that help define the difference between what is appropriate and what is inappropriate,” Friedman said.

Before voting on the amendment to the School Board Manual of Procedures for Media Services, District 5 representative, Ashley Gilhousen, spoke to address a news interview she did with Fox News following the June 30 meeting.

“When dealing with the media you do not have control over how much of your interview is used in the segment,” she said. “I think we have made great strides in this district to protect our children from obscene material. And going forward we should still be doing more.”

Gilhousen touched on her previous comments to take disciplinary action against media specialists for allowing “obscene” books to land in school libraries. She said she is, “by no means trying to assign blame to anyone in the district,” and is waiting on guidance from the Legislature to maneuver these policies further.

Gilhousen told Fox News she has a list of 75 books that she is challenging in Clay County District Schools. She did not respond to NewsBreak emails or phone calls regarding the list or titles of the books she is referencing.

Jennifer Burkhardt, a teacher and parent of a 9-year-old daughter, spoke to the board and expressed her outrage at allowing other parents’ personal opinions to dictate which books her child and others have access to in the media center.

“Pornography is intended to stimulate erotic feelings. A sex act does not relate to pornography, by definition,” she said. “This is a matter of opinion and if parents do not find a book suitable for their child, then they should be monitoring reading selections, which the district allows for.”

Burkhardt has read the Harry Potter series and The Hunger Games trilogy with her daughter, both of which have been challenged and banned by other school boards across the nation.

“A public school library is a place of choice for a student and it may be one of the only opportunities for a student to pick a book of their interests,” she said. “It is despicable that some people want to choose what others can be provided in a school.”

Clay County Education Association (CCEA) Union President Vicki Kidwell followed the public comment portion with an update on the teachers’ perspective in their first, three days back preparing for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Several teachers have called to voice their thoughts and it has been a rough, anxiety-inducing three days for our educators,” Kidwell said.

She addressed the state’s 14,000 teacher vacancies and asked the board if there is any wonder why teachers do not want to work in Florida. They feel that their best intentions for children are overlooked by people standing by and waiting to vilify them at the first chance, she said.

“We, as teachers, want to follow the law and if you have heard elsewhere that CCEA supports obscene materials, you have been misinformed,” she said. “As educators, we must be able to teach our kids, and the schools must avoid overreaction, unnecessary bureaucracy and cumbersome procedures that create a bottleneck on resources teachers need for kids.”