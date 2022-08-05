Clay County School board adopts policies allowing parents to challenge ‘inappropriate’ books

Zoey Fields

The Clay County District School board unanimously approved policies that give parents the power to challenge books they deem inappropriate and potentially have them removed from library shelves. They can also determine which books their children can check out from the library.

Superintendent David Broskie explained to the board that parents have options regarding the books their child has access to in the media library. One of those options allows them to submit personal requests allowing or prohibiting their children from checking out certain books. Another option is to sign up for automated emails that immediately alert parents of each and every book their child checks out, he said.

Board members voted 5-0 Thursday night to pass the new policy for library and media content, allowing parents the right to submit a form challenging a book, so long as the title and page number in question are provided for media specialists to review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JVKa_0h6Bl97F00
Library books can be challenged by parents and potentially removed from shelves for students at Clay County District Schools.Johner Images via Getty Images

Books challenged by parents will be removed from library shelves until a review is completed by authorized media specialists.

The vote comes after a months-long, nationwide debate circulating around a parent’s right to information about their students, and a say in what media, or library books, their children may have access to.

Clay County school board issued a state-of-emergency policy during their last meeting that created a mechanism, “so that as soon as a book is challenged, it is removed from the shelves until it is able to be reviewed.”

More than six Clay County citizens spoke during the meeting’s public comment period regarding these policies. Bruce Friedman, a father and president of the No Left Turn in Education group, attended the meeting after having his microphone cut off during the June 30 meeting while attempting to read passages from a book that included profanity.

A school board attorney shut down Friedman because the attorney was concerned lewd content could be broadcast live on the school district’s YouTube channel, according to media reports.

Friedman stated he has spent more time sorting through additional books since the last meeting and is prepared to discuss two more that he deems inappropriate for children, this time “no bad words,” he said.

Friedman began by saying he has found references to Critical Race Theory, social-emotional learning and gross acts of sex and violence in the books he is challenging. The two books he highlighted include “Scars” by Cheryl Rainfield and “33 Snowfish” by Adam Rapp.

“Scars” is an autobiography about a sexual abuse survivor on a journey to stop self-harming. While “33 Snowfish” is a story of three young people looking to find a new life for themselves, according to each book’s description.

Friedman identified “Scars” as inappropriate because it tells children that cutting oneself is a coping mechanism. He argued “33 Snowfish” is inappropriate because of a drug-addicted prostitute and a kidnapped baby as characters in the story. He concluded his time with the microphone by asking the school board to be better and to avoid a complete lack of oversight in the libraries.

“We need more boundaries that help define the difference between what is appropriate and what is inappropriate,” Friedman said.

Before voting on the amendment to the School Board Manual of Procedures for Media Services, District 5 representative, Ashley Gilhousen, spoke to address a news interview she did with Fox News following the June 30 meeting.

“When dealing with the media you do not have control over how much of your interview is used in the segment,” she said. “I think we have made great strides in this district to protect our children from obscene material. And going forward we should still be doing more.”

Gilhousen touched on her previous comments to take disciplinary action against media specialists for allowing “obscene” books to land in school libraries. She said she is, “by no means trying to assign blame to anyone in the district,” and is waiting on guidance from the Legislature to maneuver these policies further.

Gilhousen told Fox News she has a list of 75 books that she is challenging in Clay County District Schools. She did not respond to NewsBreak emails or phone calls regarding the list or titles of the books she is referencing.

Jennifer Burkhardt, a teacher and parent of a 9-year-old daughter, spoke to the board and expressed her outrage at allowing other parents’ personal opinions to dictate which books her child and others have access to in the media center.

“Pornography is intended to stimulate erotic feelings. A sex act does not relate to pornography, by definition,” she said. “This is a matter of opinion and if parents do not find a book suitable for their child, then they should be monitoring reading selections, which the district allows for.”

Burkhardt has read the Harry Potter series and The Hunger Games trilogy with her daughter, both of which have been challenged and banned by other school boards across the nation.

“A public school library is a place of choice for a student and it may be one of the only opportunities for a student to pick a book of their interests,” she said. “It is despicable that some people want to choose what others can be provided in a school.”

Clay County Education Association (CCEA) Union President Vicki Kidwell followed the public comment portion with an update on the teachers’ perspective in their first, three days back preparing for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Several teachers have called to voice their thoughts and it has been a rough, anxiety-inducing three days for our educators,” Kidwell said.

She addressed the state’s 14,000 teacher vacancies and asked the board if there is any wonder why teachers do not want to work in Florida. They feel that their best intentions for children are overlooked by people standing by and waiting to vilify them at the first chance, she said.

“We, as teachers, want to follow the law and if you have heard elsewhere that CCEA supports obscene materials, you have been misinformed,” she said. “As educators, we must be able to teach our kids, and the schools must avoid overreaction, unnecessary bureaucracy and cumbersome procedures that create a bottleneck on resources teachers need for kids.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clay county# district schools# library and media# parental rights in education# school board

Comments / 1

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
394 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up times

Clay County District School parents to expect delays due to traffic, bus driver shortage.Getty Images. Clay County District schools currently have 10 openings for bus drivers and Superintendent David Broskie said parents should expect longer wait times for children coming home from school.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect

Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updates

The Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Fleming Island will be temporarily restricted Tuesday during morning hours as crews make drainage improvements. Work is expected to take approximately two hours, weather permitting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall

Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.

Read full story
18 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady A

The Global Leadership Summit is being broadcast in Fleming Island this weekend, with the hit country band, Lady A, concluding the event. The summit is the largest leadership event in the U.S., going on its 27th year.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park Mall

Orange Park Mall celebrated the grand opening of Windsor Fashions on Thursday, July 21. The store occupies just over 4,000 square feet near the Food Court. Windsor is a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 300 U.S.-based stores. For location reference, shoppers can find the storefront near the Zumiez in Orange Park Mall in the location where, formerly, PacSun was operated.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone Heights

Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday the reopening of a Clay County Sheriff’s Office substation in Keystone Heights. The announcement comes after having deputies on bikes stationed in the area throughout the summer.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County school board member demands disciplinary action, books removed

Clay County school board member Ashley Gilhousen is demanding disciplinary action for “pornographic books” she has found in the district’s libraries. Gilhousen told Fox News on Wednesday that “we need a mechanism that spells out very plainly who's held accountable for the books that are on the (school library) shelves.”

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools hosting supply drive at Touch A Truck event

Clay County will be holding a free community Touch A Truck event Saturday, July 30. Along with the planned activities, visitors have a chance to give back to the community through Clay County District School’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies say

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary. Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.

Read full story
8 comments
Clay County, FL

Get your money from unclaimed funds list: Clay County Clerk of Court

The Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office has more than $5,500 in unclaimed funds from the past year. Those on the list to receive money from the county have until Sept. 25, 2022, to claim the money.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County resurfacing projects, lane closures begin this week

Clay County announced two new road projects for the week of July 25 and the resumption of work along Town Center Boulevard, which has been delayed due to supply availability issues.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Alligator sighting at Ronnie Van Zant Park, public urged to stay away from pond

Clay County Government issued a notice Friday to avoid the pond at Ronnie Van Zant Park due to an alligator that was not scared off by park staff. The park, located at 2760 Sandridge Road, Lake Asbury, is still open to the public. At this time, Clay County Parks and Recreation is advising guests not to approach the pond, but there are no restrictions in place.

Read full story
9 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Education Foundation joint effort to provide teachers with supplies at Free Teacher Stores

The Clay Education Foundation in partnership with Clay County District Schools and The Bailey Group kicks off its fifth annual ‘Tools 4 Clay Schools Summer Supply Drive’ between July and September 1st.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Children’s boutique in Orange Park Mall gives away free backpacks, school supplies

Laugh World Kid’s Boutique in Orange Park Mall is holding a “Back to School Jamboree” for children and families to prepare for the upcoming school year. The boutique is giving away 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies, on a first-come first-served basis.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County firefighter’s domestic battery arrest omitted from sheriff's arrest log

A Clay County firefighter was arrested Sunday on charges of simple domestic battery. The arrest was omitted from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest log because a sheriff’s spokesman said the firefighter was exempt from the information being reported on the department’s website.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County to hold job fair to combat teacher, staff shortages

Clay County District Schools has 75 teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-23 school year; with 302 retirements and resignations since July of 2021. Teacher and staff shortages are statewide issues. The Florida Education Association reported 4,359 advertised teaching jobs and 5,222 open non-instructional positions January 2022, halfway through the academic school year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy