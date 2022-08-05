Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.

“To the parents out there, I promise you we are going to keep your kids safe,” she said. “I am committed to our kids and I am committed to their safety.”

The plan, abbreviated CHIRP, represents an individualized County Hazard Incident Response Plan for each school campus in the county. It is a joint effort between the sheriff’s office, Clay County Schools Police Department, school administration, Clay County Fire and Rescue and county emergency management.

“One of our most sacred challenges is ensuring all students are safe,” Broskie said after referencing the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , that left 21 people dead.

Florida schools were required to increase security after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland at Stoneman Douglas High School, Broskie said. These safety measures include additional fencing, electronic access points, robust security cameras and single-entry points into all schools.

Over the past month, Clay County District Schools administration has been meeting, working and training with law enforcement, fire and rescue teams and emergency management to discuss school safety and craft a plan for each school, Cook said.

Sheriff Cook alongside Superintendent Broskie and other emergency management personnel. Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Cook referenced each plan as a “playbook” that administrators and law enforcement can use to reference on “game day,” if there were to be an active shooter on a Clay County school campus.

She acknowledged that if there were to be an active shooter in Clay County, that it would be chaos. The County Hazard Incident Response Plan is in place to help mitigate that chaos, she said.

“I promise you, Clay County, we will not fail our kids. We must work together as a team, otherwise, we risk failing them,” she said.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the county, Mike Ladd, emphasized the importance of planning ahead in case of an emergency.

“We all pray we never have to use these plans,” he said. “But we cannot gamble if we have to and we failed to do this planning section.”

The sheriff, superintendent and Ladd each emphasized the importance of downloading the SaferWatch app – the primary way schools, law enforcement and emergency personnel will be communicating with parents and the public in the case of an active assailant.

The app allows for communication, texting and videos to be sent in real-time, as well as allows the public to communicate with and submit tips to law enforcement responding. Additional updates will be provided on Twitter, however, not as quickly as using the app, Ladd said.

When the press conference was turned over to questions, someone asked who will be in charge of the chain of command when entering a school under attack, an issue in the Uvalde school shooting.

Cook noted that practicing active shooter tactics is important, but active shooter incident management is equally as important. Leadership and supervisors from each agency have been meeting the past month to discuss ahead of time, not only the tactics, but how they will manage them, she said.

“You cannot build a relationship in a crisis, we know we must build them ahead of time,” she said. “We have taken that initiative and continue to take that time so we know what to do when it is game day.”

Each school in the county has installed safety measures, with Orange Park High School’s new cameras and single-entry points being retrofitted this week, Broskie said. Additionally, a Family Reunification Plan has been crafted for each school’s unique campus and layout.

The reunification plans are based on level one, two and three scenarios, the sheriff explained. Level one relies on a traditional parent pickup line at a designated spot that parents are aware of. This incident would mean the threat is gone and parents are free to come to the school and get their children.

Level two is modified level one, simply changing the pickup spot at the school due to emergency vehicles or other obstructions blocking the original pickup line location.

Level three is a “catastrophic,” or ongoing event in which it is not safe for parents to arrive at the school, Cook said. In this incident, each school has a plan and predetermined locations to choose from where children would be transported from the school and moved to a different building where families are then reunified.