Orange Park, FL

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Zoey Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18li0z_0h3YiXrP00
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images

An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.

Jennifer Lee Francis, 32, of Filmore St., Orange Park, was taken into custody at approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 2., when she arrived on the scene while Clay County sheriff’s deputies were attempting to locate her, or other relatives of the child.

Deputies checked Francis’ phone which showed Uber receipts confirming she had taken rides to and from work every day since July 11. The times matched with the time she had now arrived at the apartment complex.

Due to the case involving a minor, certain portions of the arrest report were redacted. However, the arrest record states that before entering Francis’ home for an inspection, deputies smelled a strong odor of ammonia and feces.

Upon entering the home, a large dog was inside and had defecated throughout the residence, the report said. There were flies, trash, scattered dirty laundry and no food found in the kitchen except for leftover pizza and a few frozen items.

There was no working water and no clean clothing in the 5-year-old victim’s room.

The child’s grandmother was called and arrived at the scene before Francis was taken into custody. Francis was transported to the Clay County Jail and her bond is set at $50,003.

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

