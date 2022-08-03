Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady A

The Global Leadership Summit is being broadcast in Fleming Island this weekend, with the hit country band, Lady A, concluding the event. The summit is the largest leadership event in the U.S., going on its 27th year.

The summit’s main studio audience will be attending in South Barrington, Illinois, but the event will be broadcast to more than 500 locations across the country. Christ’s Church Fleming Island, 1859 Town Hall Circle, Fleming Island, will host a space for guests to attend the two-day conference.

For those in Clay, Duval and other nearby counties interested in attending, visit the Global Leadership Network webpage .

The Christian faith-based organization’s mission is to inspire and equip world-class leadership that ignites transformation with a million people “Leading like Jesus globally to impact 100 million more.”

This is the second year the summit will be broadcast in the Fleming Island location, with the help of Pastor Todd Bussey who has attended and assisted with the summit for almost two decades, Impact Clay Executive Director Gabrielle Gunn said.

Impact Clay is co-hosting the event with Christ’s Church, though, next year they will host the broadcasted summit with hopes to grow in size, so much so, that they need to fill multiple rooms, Gunn said.

Impact Clay is a local, Clay County nonprofit organization working to help the community meet crucial social service needs of families, individuals and children through collaborative projects, according to their webpage . They link the private, public, nonprofit and faith-based sectors to proactively improve the community.

This year’s Leadership Summit theme is “Voice Your Vision,” allowing for the first time a block of time handed over to the local community attendees to voice their thoughts and opinions about issues or ideas in the community, Gunn said. Several organizations from different sectors of the county will be in attendance including medical services, veteran services, food and nutrition and others.

Global Leadership Summit speakers and schedule. Global Leadership Network

“This is something special and it’s very eye-opening with a lot of wonderful speakers,” Gunn said. “Your hand starts to hurt because you’re writing so many notes you are trying to capture and take home with you.”

The event is offered to those who are already leaders in the community, but also to those future leaders, she said. Students, teachers, human resource employees and others wishing to advance their leadership skills are encouraged to attend.

The summit will be led by a variety of successful speakers such as Academy Award Winning Director Ron Howard, Bob Iger, former CEO and executive chairman of The Walt Disney Co. America's Got Talent “golden buzzer” winner, Mandy Harvey, and Chief Growth Officer of Wheels Up Stephanie Chung, who was the first Black woman to serve as president of an aviation brand.

There are seven sessions between Thursday and Friday for attendees to participate in and listen to. Those who attend have the opportunity to receive CEUs, continuing education units, for attending both days.

To register for the summit, either in-person or for online attendance, click here.