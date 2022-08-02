Clay County District Schools to resume charging for school lunches

Clay County District Schools will no longer be able to offer free school meals to students due to the expiration of the federal COVID-19 waivers. In order to receive free or reduced meals, parents will need to complete a free and reduced meal application.

School begins Wednesday, Aug. 10, but there is no deadline to fill out the reduced meal application. The application remains open year-round in case of families who become eligible due to a parent losing a job, or other unexpected circumstances.

Schools in low-income areas that operate as a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) are able to continue offering free breakfasts and lunches to students. Parents with students attending these schools do not need to fill out a free and reduced meal application.

Students who are not attending a CEP school, but believe they may qualify for reduced or free meals must have a completed meal application filled out by a parent or guardian.

For paper and online applications, click here.

Clay County schools that are participating in the CEP program for the 2022-2023 school year are Bannerman Learning Center, Charles E. Bennett Elementary, Clay Hill Elementary, Grove Park Elementary, Keystone Heights Elementary, McRae Elementary, Middleburg Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Orange Park Junior High School, Ridgeview Elementary, S. Bryan Jennings Elementary, W.E. Cherry Elementary and Wilkinson Elementary.

Households with multiple children attending a CEP school and a non-CEP school will need to complete an application. Since the number of household members is a qualification of eligibility, both children will need to be listed on the application, the Clay County District Schools Food and Nutritional Services newsletter explained.

Children attending a school participating in Universal Free Breakfast will need to complete an application to receive free or reduced lunch.

Clay County schools participating in Universal Free Breakfast are Coppergate Elementary, Doctors Inlet Elementary, Keystone Heights High, Lakeside Elementary, Orange Park Junior High School and Wilkinson Junior High School.

Schools within the district not offering free meals will not be raising meal prices and they will remain the same cost as prior to the spring 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, Clay County District Schools Communications and Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Elementary lunch prices are $2.25 and secondary is $2.50. Breakfast will remain at $1.50, Dennis said.

See updated information regarding 2022-2023 school meals by clicking on the Food and Nutrition Services “Back to School” newsletter here.