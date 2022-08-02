New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park Mall

Orange Park Mall celebrated the grand opening of Windsor Fashions on Thursday, July 21. The store occupies just over 4,000 square feet near the Food Court.

Windsor is a leading special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 300 U.S.-based stores. For location reference, shoppers can find the storefront near the Zumiez in Orange Park Mall in the location where, formerly, PacSun was operated.

The shop was originally founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family with a mission to “create an oasis that inspires and empowers women,” Orange Park Marketing Director Catharine Wells said in a press release.

Windsor provides a broad selection of on-trend apparel for occasions such as prom, graduation, seasonal events like Halloween and New Years Eve, as well as everyday occasions like date nights and brunch.

“Windsor holds a unique place in the occasion-based retail landscape and during a time when many fashion retailers are closing or downsizing, Windsor is experiencing strong momentum both in-store and online,” Wells said.

The shop carries a variety of dresses, corset tops, jewelry, strapless and off-the-shoulder looks, bikinis, footwear and lively colors suitable for a variety of occasions.

“Every girl wants a glam look for Homecoming 2022, so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from homecoming dresses and heels to homecoming jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style,” Wells said.

Visit WindsorStore.com for directions and to learn more about the Orange Park Mall Windsor store.

For all career opportunities, including retail stylist positions at Orange Park Mall, visit Windsor Careers .

The mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, Wells said. In addition to regular, rigorous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the mall.

Orange Park Mall is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at 1910 Wells Road.

For more information, visit orangeparkmall.com or call (904) 269-2422.