Clay County schools hosting supply drive at Touch A Truck event

Zoey Fields

Clay County will be holding a free community Touch A Truck event Saturday, July 30. Along with the planned activities, visitors have a chance to give back to the community through Clay County District School’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

The Touch A Truck Event and Stuff the Bus school supply drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs.

School supply donations will go to support students and teachers at Title I schools in Clay County, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications and Media Relations Terri Dennis said.

The most needed items are pencils, pens, markers, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, binders, three-prong folders, dry erase markers, headphones and notebook paper, she said.

A school can qualify as a Title I school if 40% or more of the students enrolled qualify as low-income households. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESEA) provides financial assistance to Title I schools across the nation to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards.

The Stuff the Bus school drive will benefit Clay County’s 13 Title I schools: C.E. Bennett Elementary, Coppergate Elementary, Clay Hill Elementary, Grove Park Elementary, Keystone Heights Elementary, McRae Elementary, Middleburg Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Orange Park Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary, S.Bryan Jennings Elementary, W.E. Cherry Elementary and Wilkinson Elementary schools.

Among the vehicles on display for the Touch A Truck Event, Clay County District Schools will have a separate bus for students to tour and two Clay County District Schools Police Department vehicles to interact with.

“The Stuff the Bus campaign is about enhancing learning environments and ensuring students have what they need to succeed this school year,” Dennis said.

The event will gather municipal, county and state vehicles and equipment, all on display for families to get up close and interact with the community assets, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with quiet hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lights and sirens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors will have hands-on access to fire trucks, ambulances, cranes, a helicopter, police cars and more to interact with. First responders and equipment operators will be onsite to answer questions and showcase how the vehicles are used every day in the community, Winter said.

There will also be a free kids activity zone with water slides, bounce houses, bungee jumping, and a rock-climbing wall. Food trucks will provide kid-friendly meals for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biAdo_0gv40oyG00
The Clay County Touch A Truck event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday July 30.Clay County Government

Click here to be taken to the Clay County Government webpage for event details.

