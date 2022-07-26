Jacksonville, FL

Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies say

Zoey Fields

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary.

Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.

According to the police report, Warthen and the confidential informant agreed to meet at Home Depot, 1575 Branan Field Road in Middleburg. The transaction was for 56.80 grams of methamphetamine.

When Warthen confirmed he had arrived at the business, he was taken into custody without incident. The substance was field tested and yielded a positive result for methamphetamine. Upon his arrest, Warthen declined to speak about his involvement in this or any other incidents, the report said.

Warthen’s arrest at Home Depot follows an additional drug transaction that occurred on June 21 at the Orange Park Mall when a confidential source working with Clay County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of 30.10 grams of methamphetamine from Warthen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18li0z_0gtfMNiY00
Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Warthen, July 7, on two counts of dealing methamphetamine.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images

The incident occurred at approximately 2:13 p.m. in the remote area of the parking lot of the Orange Park Mall food court area, the police report said. The confidential source waited outside the food court area for Warthen. Upon arrival, the source got into Warthen’s vehicle, had a brief conversation about the transaction, gave Warthen money for the substance and was dropped back off outside the food court.

As Warthen drove away, the confidential source entered the food court area of the mall and turned the substance over to Clay County Sheriff's personnel. The confidential source was checked before and after the interaction with Warthen for controlled substances not purchased during this transaction; none were found, the report said.

The 30.10 grams of the clear, crystal substance was field tested and yielded a positive result for methamphetamine. These charges are being dealt with in tandem with Warthen’s July arrest.

These drug charges come almost two years after Warthen was arrested in reference to an Aug. 22, 2020, vehicle burglary in Green Cove Springs. A trial date has not yet been determined.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim of the vehicle burglary identified the suspect as Warthen after watching a black male quickly run away from the vehicle. He was described to be wearing a white “boat style” hat, a pair of white or light khaki shorts, and a “white, maybe orange-colored, button-down shirt.” The victim stated Warthen looked back several times, allowing her to identify him as someone she knew from her past.

After Warthen fled the scene, the victim observed a broken window on the driver’s side of the gray, four-door Acura sedan. Additionally, a Florida driver’s license, Wells Fargo debit card and $150 in tens and twenties were missing from the vehicle.

When questioned about the burglary, Warthen told officers he lent his vehicle, a gray, 2010 Nissan Altima to a friend on the night of the burglary. The friend was alone in borrowing the car that was pictured at the scene of the burglary, Warthen said.

Warthen’s friend denies ever borrowing the vehicle, as Warthen is not known to lend his car out, he told officers. He also stated that he does not know the victim and denied any knowledge of the vehicle being broken into.

Warthen was arrested for the incident and paid bail. He is charged with two level-one felonies for the dealing of methamphetamine, two level-three felonies for the use of a two-way device to commit a crime, a level-three felony for the vehicle burglary and two misdemeanors for the theft of property from the vehicle. Warthen awaits trial for both cases.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# methamphetamine# arrests# clay county# green cove springs# orange park mall

Comments / 8

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
331 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone Heights

Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Friday the reopening of a Clay County Sheriff’s Office substation in Keystone Heights. The announcement comes after having deputies on bikes stationed in the area throughout the summer.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County school board member demands disciplinary action, books removed

Clay County school board member Ashley Gilhousen is demanding disciplinary action for “pornographic books” she has found in the district’s libraries. Gilhousen told Fox News on Wednesday that “we need a mechanism that spells out very plainly who's held accountable for the books that are on the (school library) shelves.”

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools hosting supply drive at Touch A Truck event

Clay County will be holding a free community Touch A Truck event Saturday, July 30. Along with the planned activities, visitors have a chance to give back to the community through Clay County District School’s “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Get your money from unclaimed funds list: Clay County Clerk of Court

The Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Office has more than $5,500 in unclaimed funds from the past year. Those on the list to receive money from the county have until Sept. 25, 2022, to claim the money.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County resurfacing projects, lane closures begin this week

Clay County announced two new road projects for the week of July 25 and the resumption of work along Town Center Boulevard, which has been delayed due to supply availability issues.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Alligator sighting at Ronnie Van Zant Park, public urged to stay away from pond

Clay County Government issued a notice Friday to avoid the pond at Ronnie Van Zant Park due to an alligator that was not scared off by park staff. The park, located at 2760 Sandridge Road, Lake Asbury, is still open to the public. At this time, Clay County Parks and Recreation is advising guests not to approach the pond, but there are no restrictions in place.

Read full story
9 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Education Foundation joint effort to provide teachers with supplies at Free Teacher Stores

The Clay Education Foundation in partnership with Clay County District Schools and The Bailey Group kicks off its fifth annual ‘Tools 4 Clay Schools Summer Supply Drive’ between July and September 1st.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Children’s boutique in Orange Park Mall gives away free backpacks, school supplies

Laugh World Kid’s Boutique in Orange Park Mall is holding a “Back to School Jamboree” for children and families to prepare for the upcoming school year. The boutique is giving away 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies, on a first-come first-served basis.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County firefighter’s domestic battery arrest omitted from sheriff's arrest log

A Clay County firefighter was arrested Sunday on charges of simple domestic battery. The arrest was omitted from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest log because a sheriff’s spokesman said the firefighter was exempt from the information being reported on the department’s website.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County to hold job fair to combat teacher, staff shortages

Clay County District Schools has 75 teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-23 school year; with 302 retirements and resignations since July of 2021. Teacher and staff shortages are statewide issues. The Florida Education Association reported 4,359 advertised teaching jobs and 5,222 open non-instructional positions January 2022, halfway through the academic school year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive project resumes; surveyor found

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive has begun after the county waited four weeks for an available surveyor. The project is estimated to take 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools receive an “A” rating from state

Clay County District Schools received an “A” rating Thursday from the Department of Education’s district grades for the 2021-22 school year. Clay County is ranked among the top 10 highest performing school districts in the state with 85% of its schools receiving an “A” or “B” grade from the state. Additionally, none of Clay County District Schools got a “D” or “F” grade.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Animal Services seeking public’s help; kennels remain full

The Clay County Animal Shelter has been at maximum capacity since the beginning of May, and the issue remains – the shelter is reaching out to the county and media partners to help spread awareness of the need for adoptions.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County recycling remains suspended; Waste Management staffing shortage continues

Clay County curbside recycling will remain suspended until Waste Management staffs 42 drivers and 42 helpers; The current staffing numbers show a 12-driver shortage, per a June 16 update.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County celebrates Parks and Recreation Month throughout July

Clay County is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month during July with family-friendly activities and events planned at county parks. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners owns and manages nearly 60 recreational areas including eight conservation areas and green spaces, and 13 public boat ramps and piers, Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Boaters and kayakers have 39 miles of navigable waterways, and the county also maintains nearly 28 miles of multi-use recreational trails.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive roadwork delayed as county seeks surveyor

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive is being delayed because there are no surveyors available to inspect the property to prepare for construction. The project was awarded June 12 and the county has tried for three weeks to find a surveyor.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Search continues for puppy thief, reward offered: Clay County Sheriff’s Office

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the man who stole a puppy from BFF Puppies in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. Those with information leading to an arrest are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in cash reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County learning center serves students with disciplinary records, teen pregnancies

A unique school within Clay County, R.C. Bannerman Learning Center (BLC), offers programs such as an interactive garden and a teen pregnancy program. The center, located at 608 Mill St. in Green Cove Springs, serves around 350 students on average, per year.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Military clinic offers caregiver programs to women veterans

Women combat veterans who find themselves in caregiver roles have the opportunity to attend a psychotherapy group where they can connect with others in similar roles–normalizing their experiences.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy