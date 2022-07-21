Clay Education Foundation joint effort to provide teachers with supplies at Free Teacher Stores

The Clay Education Foundation in partnership with Clay County District Schools and The Bailey Group kicks off its fifth annual ‘Tools 4 Clay Schools Summer Supply Drive’ between July and September 1st.

Tools 4 Clay School’s mission is to be a resource for Clay County public school teachers to supply their classrooms with the supplies they need for students to be successful year-round via free teacher shops throughout the year, Clay Education Foundation President Makayla Buchanan said.

It is estimated that teachers will spend $500 or more of their own funds on classroom supplies each year, she said. The Clay Education Foundation and The Bailey Group created the Tools 4 Clay Schools Free Teacher Store to help teachers provide for their students without spending their own income.

Tools 4 Clay Schools provides teachers with free supplies for year-round education without having to spend the money from their own wallets. Clay Education Foundation

Tools 4 Clay Free Teacher Store’s primary location is at Garber Automall, 3360 U.S. 17, Green Cove Springs and will open August 8 from noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, a new Free Teacher Store will open Wednesday, August 3 at Keystone Heights Elementary School, 335 SW Pecan Street, Keystone Heights. The grand opening will run from noon to 3 p.m.

More than $300,000 worth of school supplies have been given away to teachers this year.

Clay County residents can participate by becoming a drop-off point for supply collections, donating supplies and/or volunteering time at the store to prepare for distribution to teachers.

Garber Automall drop-off locations:

● Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Jail

● Clay County Tax Collector’s Office

● Clay County Utility Authority

● Spring Park Coffee

● Pearle Vision

● Cultivate

● SouthState Bank

● Family Dollar

● VyStar Credit Union Clay locations

Keystone locations:

● Cedar River

● Julia’s Midtown Cafe

● Locker Room

● Clyde’s Cozy Corner Cafe

● Gifts and Guns

● Bryan’s Ace Hardware

● Florida Cracker Kitchen

● Kane’s Corner

● Florida Homes Realty and Mortgage

Click here to view an Amazon Wishlist for the foundation, or make a monetary contribution via the “Donate” button.