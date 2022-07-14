Children’s boutique in Orange Park Mall gives away free backpacks, school supplies

Laugh World Kid’s Boutique in Orange Park Mall is holding a “Back to School Jamboree” for children and families to prepare for the upcoming school year. The boutique is giving away 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies, on a first-come first-served basis.

The event will be held Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laugh World Kid’s owner, Curtis Brown Jr., 41, is a children’s author with a passion for fashion – the Laugh World Kid’s Boutique is his first retail business venture where he can blend his love for children with his love for fashion, he said.

The name, Laugh World Kids, was inspired by the three, soon-to-be four-book series about a child chasing his laugh. The stories encourage children to enjoy the journey, not just the final destination, Brown said.

Princess Ariel during a read aloud of Curtis Brown Jr.'s children's book Courtesy of Curtis Brown Jr.

“It is always so much fun when parents bring their child into the store and you really get to see their unique fashion sense,” he said. “So, I tend to the children by bringing in trending colors from around the world; I pay attention to that stuff because they pay attention to that stuff.”

Currently, Brown is seeking donations that adhere to the Clay County District Schools supply list to fill the backpacks. Guests are encouraged to bring supplies to Laugh World Kids Boutique near Vans through July 20.

Click here to view school supply lists.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida is helping Brown with the project by distributing the backpacks at the Back to School Jamboree, beginning at 11 a.m.

The backpack giveaway was one more way for Brown to give back to children in the community. When he told Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells about his event, she expressed the mall’s interest in teaming up with him, he said.

The event is now a joint effort to prepare children and families for the new school year; just two days before Florida’s Tax-Free Holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7.

“Our Back to School Jamboree and Teacher Appreciation events are the perfect way for students to end the summer and build excitement for the school year,” Mall General Manager Randy Bowman said. “As part of our commitment to being a good neighbor in the community, we’re proud to help ensure every student has what they need to succeed thanks to Laugh World Kid’s Boutique school supply drive.”

A look inside of Laugh World Kid's Boutique Courtesy of Curtis Brown Jr.

Brown will have roughly five different superheroes at the store for children to interact and take photos with, he said. Additionally, the mall will host a hula hoop contest, face painting, a “Silly School Day” picture station and an opportunity for students to contribute to the “Thank a Teacher” chalk wall.

A Teacher Appreciation event will begin at 11 a.m. in center court and will feature special giveaways throughout the day along with two special fashion shows for educators at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to showcase the latest fall styles from Dillard’s, Wells said.

The first 50 educators that register at the event will receive a free “swag-bag” from Dillard’s while supplies last.