Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive project resumes; surveyor found

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive has begun after the county waited four weeks for an available surveyor. The project is estimated to take 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

The project was awarded June 12 for a repaving project as well as the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area along North Ridge Drive. With surveying complete, work is expected to begin July 11.

The county did not respond to inquiries about who completed the surveying for the project to begin.

Two additional projects are delayed but expected to begin soon, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said; Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg and Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

Work along Pine Ridge Parkway is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, once delays have subsided. Motorists can anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Pine Ridge Parkway, Camp Ridge Lane, and Creek Bluff Lane to the stormwater pond for a county drainage improvement project. Crews will be cleaning and taking videos of the underground stormwater system in this area, Winter said.

The project along Town Center Boulevard is expected to take 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting. Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Town Center Boulevard from Thunderbolt Road to Calming Waters Drive for the installation of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the northbound side.

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project- Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined CCUA utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County is also making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway. All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

Kingsley Lake Drive – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Kingsley Lake Drive (County Road 16A) from State Road 16 to State Road 16 for a sidewalk replacement project. Crews are removing the existing sidewalk on the south side of Kingsley Lake Drive and replacing it with a new sidewalk. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Kingsley Lake Drive map of roadwork for sidewalk installation from State Road 16 to State Road 16. Clay County Government

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, ongoing until July 30, along Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkways for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Shands Boat Ramp - The Shands boat ramp, bulkhead, and parking area will be closed through Sept. 16, 2022, as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure. Work is estimated to take three months to complete.

Village Square Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway continuing the week of July 11 for storm system and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.