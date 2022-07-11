Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive project resumes; surveyor found

Zoey Fields

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive has begun after the county waited four weeks for an available surveyor. The project is estimated to take 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

The project was awarded June 12 for a repaving project as well as the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area along North Ridge Drive. With surveying complete, work is expected to begin July 11.

The county did not respond to inquiries about who completed the surveying for the project to begin.

Two additional projects are delayed but expected to begin soon, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said; Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg and Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

Work along Pine Ridge Parkway is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, once delays have subsided. Motorists can anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Pine Ridge Parkway, Camp Ridge Lane, and Creek Bluff Lane to the stormwater pond for a county drainage improvement project. Crews will be cleaning and taking videos of the underground stormwater system in this area, Winter said.

The project along Town Center Boulevard is expected to take 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting. Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Town Center Boulevard from Thunderbolt Road to Calming Waters Drive for the installation of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the northbound side.

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project- Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined CCUA utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County is also making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway. All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

Kingsley Lake Drive – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Kingsley Lake Drive (County Road 16A) from State Road 16 to State Road 16 for a sidewalk replacement project. Crews are removing the existing sidewalk on the south side of Kingsley Lake Drive and replacing it with a new sidewalk. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCvky_0gc0t2Sm00
Kingsley Lake Drive map of roadwork for sidewalk installation from State Road 16 to State Road 16.Clay County Government

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, ongoing until July 30, along Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkways for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Shands Boat Ramp - The Shands boat ramp, bulkhead, and parking area will be closed through Sept. 16, 2022, as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure. Work is estimated to take three months to complete.

Village Square Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway continuing the week of July 11 for storm system and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# clay county# roadwork# closures# motorists# traffic

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
275 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Orange Park, FL

Children’s boutique in Orange Park Mall gives away free backpacks, school supplies

Laugh World Kid’s Boutique in Orange Park Mall is holding a “Back to School Jamboree” for children and families to prepare for the upcoming school year. The boutique is giving away 250 free backpacks filled with school supplies, on a first-come first-served basis.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County firefighter’s domestic battery arrest omitted from sheriff's arrest log

A Clay County firefighter was arrested Sunday on charges of simple domestic battery. The arrest was omitted from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest log because a sheriff’s spokesman said the firefighter was exempt from the information being reported on the department’s website.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County to hold job fair to combat teacher, staff shortages

Clay County District Schools has 75 teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-23 school year; with 302 retirements and resignations since July of 2021. Teacher and staff shortages are statewide issues. The Florida Education Association reported 4,359 advertised teaching jobs and 5,222 open non-instructional positions January 2022, halfway through the academic school year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools receive an “A” rating from state

Clay County District Schools received an “A” rating Thursday from the Department of Education’s district grades for the 2021-22 school year. Clay County is ranked among the top 10 highest performing school districts in the state with 85% of its schools receiving an “A” or “B” grade from the state. Additionally, none of Clay County District Schools got a “D” or “F” grade.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Animal Services seeking public’s help; kennels remain full

The Clay County Animal Shelter has been at maximum capacity since the beginning of May, and the issue remains – the shelter is reaching out to the county and media partners to help spread awareness of the need for adoptions.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County recycling remains suspended; Waste Management staffing shortage continues

Clay County curbside recycling will remain suspended until Waste Management staffs 42 drivers and 42 helpers; The current staffing numbers show a 12-driver shortage, per a June 16 update.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County celebrates Parks and Recreation Month throughout July

Clay County is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month during July with family-friendly activities and events planned at county parks. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners owns and manages nearly 60 recreational areas including eight conservation areas and green spaces, and 13 public boat ramps and piers, Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Boaters and kayakers have 39 miles of navigable waterways, and the county also maintains nearly 28 miles of multi-use recreational trails.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive roadwork delayed as county seeks surveyor

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive is being delayed because there are no surveyors available to inspect the property to prepare for construction. The project was awarded June 12 and the county has tried for three weeks to find a surveyor.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Search continues for puppy thief, reward offered: Clay County Sheriff’s Office

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the man who stole a puppy from BFF Puppies in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. Those with information leading to an arrest are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in cash reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County learning center serves students with disciplinary records, teen pregnancies

A unique school within Clay County, R.C. Bannerman Learning Center (BLC), offers programs such as an interactive garden and a teen pregnancy program. The center, located at 608 Mill St. in Green Cove Springs, serves around 350 students on average, per year.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Military clinic offers caregiver programs to women veterans

Women combat veterans who find themselves in caregiver roles have the opportunity to attend a psychotherapy group where they can connect with others in similar roles–normalizing their experiences.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County ranks high for healthiest community in Florida: U.S. News

U.S. News recently released their annual list of the country’s healthiest communities, as well as counties ranked by state. Out of the 25 Florida communities listed, Clay County ranked fifth, with a score of 57 overall – a total of 15 points higher than the state average and 10 points higher than the U.S. national average.

Read full story
8 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 3 road projects delayed in Clay County due to supply shortage

There are three roadwork delays due to supply availability issues in Clay County, causing the projects along North Ridge Drive, Park Ridge Parkway and Town Center Boulevard to take longer than anticipated.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County providing free lunches for kids at schools, county libraries

The Clay County District Schools and Clay libraries have partnered for the summer to provide free lunches for children 18 and younger. The Filling Station is a district-owned food truck through the Food and Nutrition department that has been added as an additional free lunch option.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: 2 Clay County road projects start, new lane closures

Road project updates are given each Monday. Check back next week for new updates.Clay County Government. Two new roadway projects are underway in Clay County with both beginning this week. One along Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg and the second happening along with Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Commission salary increases, end of term limits set for November ballot

Clay County commissioners unanimously approved the Charter Review Commission’s final report for proposals to be placed on the November ballot during their Tuesday meeting. Citizens will now be voting on a salary increase for county commissioners and the elimination of term limits for constitutional officers.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist alert: 4 new Clay County road projects announced

Four new road projects launch this week in Clay County with three expecting to take up to 60 days for completion, weather permitting. Resurfacing projects, stormwater system maintenance and sidewalk repairs are on the agenda for summer roadwork.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Shands Pier to be demolished, replaced with new First Coast Expressway bridge

The Shands Boat Ramp, bulkhead and parking area at 4051 Shands Pier Road in Green Cove Springs will be temporarily closed starting June 16 for demolition of the Shands Fishing Pier deck which was damaged beyond repair in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Public Works Department purchases additional equipment to prepare for hurricane season

The Clay County Public Works Department recently purchased a new Vac-Con Single Engine Combination Machine to help with the ongoing maintenance of stormwater drainage systems in the county and to prepare for hurricane season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy