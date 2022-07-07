Clay County recycling remains suspended; Waste Management staffing shortage continues

Zoey Fields

Clay County curbside recycling will remain suspended until Waste Management staffs 42 drivers and 42 helpers; The current staffing numbers show a 12-driver shortage, per a June 16 update.

The hope is that Waste Management will be able to bring on board and train enough drivers to return to curbside recycling as soon as possible, Clay County Interim Director Milton Towns said. Waste Management reported five drivers in training in their June update to the county.

Clay County commissioners unanimously decided to stick with the current curbside recycling suspension plan during their May 24 meeting. Waste Management Area General Manager Marcel Dalby presented a PowerPoint to commissioners, giving them three plans to choose from regarding the recycling situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZ1zb_0gXfAVP000
Waste Management Area General Manager Marcell Dalby presented Clay County Service Update via PowerPoint open to public.Waste Management. Click here to see slides.

The second option would move citizens to a drop-off model for the remainder of the Waste Management contract, which ends November 2024. The third option is to move to every other week recycling which would require 39 drivers, 39 helpers and a full reroute of the county’s recycling and garbage routes.

“I don’t want to look my constituents in the eye and tell them we are never going back to curbside recycling,” Chairman Wayne Bolla said. “And after looking at my 401k, there seems to be a fast change coming in the economy where $100,000 a year for picking up garbage may not look so bad to people.”

Waste Management has increased its labor wages to account for the changes in the economy, Area Manager Dalby said. Currently, they pay a starting rate of $24 per hour, at 65 hours per week, totaling a $97,000 per year salary. One year ago, starting rates were $16 an hour, equating to a $64,000 per year salary.

A “driver” for Waste Management is a certified, professional driver with a commercial driver's license (CDL) that allows them to operate garbage trucks. The standard driver's license most citizens have does not allow them to drive trucks over 26,000 pounds, Interim Director Towns said.

A “helper,” or “slinger” is waste industry terminology for the person seen on the back of the garbage truck. This person does most of the manual collection, and is not qualified to drive the vehicles. This is not to say the driver will not also collect garbage and put in manual labor, Towns said.

“Part of the issue with a manual collection program is these employees are moving heavy loads of materials on a regular basis,” Towns said. “It is a very physical job which limits job applicants – basically you need to be young and healthy.”

While the current Waste Management binds the county to its current waste and recycling model, commissioners are preparing to look into automated side-loading technology for curbside recycling in the future.

Automated side-loading trucks are vehicles that only require one driver (no helper), and significantly cuts down on the hours of manual labor put in by employees due to the truck doing most of the work.

“Realistically, we’re talking about being able to reach hundreds of houses each day with two times less the amount of manpower and physical labor,” Towns said.

Several other counties in Florida have seen large success with the automated garbage trucks, with Jacksonville’s Duval County being one of them.

To apply to work at Waste Management go to: careers.wm.com

Driver: https://careers.wm.com/jobs/cdl-truck-driver-10000-sign-on-bonus-23092

Driver Apprentice (does not have to have a CDL). The company trains you to get your CDL: https://careers.wm.com/jobs/cdl-truck-driver-apprentice-earn-your-cdl-22142

Helper: https://careers.wm.com/jobs/helper-residential-22422

