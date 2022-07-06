Clay County celebrates Parks and Recreation Month throughout July

Clay County is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month during July with family-friendly activities and events planned at county parks.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners owns and manages nearly 60 recreational areas including eight conservation areas and green spaces, and 13 public boat ramps and piers, Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Boaters and kayakers have 39 miles of navigable waterways, and the county also maintains nearly 28 miles of multi-use recreational trails.

The county’s parks and recreation department has scheduled several events that are free to the public and encouraged for all ages.

Events include Touch-a-Truck day at the Clay County Fairgrounds where guests can get up-close with local and county vehicles, planned nature hikes throughout the 2,285 acres of recreational land and Camping 101 classes.

“In Clay County, one main focus is on providing a high quality of life for residents and visitors through preservation, conservation and recreation.”

Clay County shares a 28-mile eastern boundary bordering the St. Johns River and, along with its tributaries, boaters and kayakers have 39 miles of navigable waterways with different views and experiences to explore.

Clay County also maintains 27.7 miles of multi-use recreational trails at Black Creek Park, Moccasin Slough Park, Camp Chowenwaw Park, and along Doctors Lake Drive.

County-wide, including the municipalities, there are 114 parks, preserves, forests, conservation areas, athletic complexes, and boat ramps that cover 121,575 acres and are open for year-round enjoyment, Winter said.

See below a brochure listing 76 of the 114 parks and recreation areas in Clay County with their associated amenities.

Clay County Parks and Recreation pamphlet for the month of July. Clay County Government