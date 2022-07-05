Motorist Alert: North Ridge Drive roadwork delayed as county seeks surveyor

Roadwork along North Ridge Drive is being delayed because there are no surveyors available to inspect the property to prepare for construction. The project was awarded June 12 and the county has tried for three weeks to find a surveyor.

Engineering Director Richard Smith of the Clay County Engineering Department presented updates Tuesday to the county Finance and Audit Committee.

“Everyone is slammed,” he said. “There are no surveyors with the capacity to get out there.”

Realistically, the county needs a surveyor to invest roughly four to six hours into evaluating the road so construction can begin, he said. If nothing presents itself within the next two weeks, the county will look into using the county surveyor – an option they have avoided due to liability insurance issues.

“We don’t have a lot of liability insurance [as a county],” Smith said. “I don’t like to take that part away from the contractor and retrade the deal, but we may have to do that if we do not get some performance in the next two weeks.”

When the project is able to begin, drivers can anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac for a county drainage improvement project. This project includes repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Roadwork along Town Center Boulevard from Thunderbolt Road to Calming Waters Drive for the installation of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the northbound side is also delayed due to supply shortages, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Lane closures are expected to begin soon, and the project is estimated to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week.

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project- Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County will also be making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway. All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

Smith thanked County Attorney Courtney K. Grimm for the agreement to work with CCUA on this project and stated the work is going very well.

“There is great coordination between our contractors and CCUA,” he said. “The progress on the concourse is something I am very pleased with.”

Kingsley Lake Drive – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Kingsley Lake Drive (County Road 16A) from State Road 16 to State Road 16 for a sidewalk replacement project. Crews are removing the existing sidewalk on the south side of Kingsley Lake Drive and replacing it with a new sidewalk. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures June 27 -July 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays on Pine Ave. between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Superior Construction is replacing two pedestrian bridges on Pine Avenue and one pedestrian bridge on Bald Eagle Road. This project will also include new sidewalks and roadway striping. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Pine Ridge Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Pine Ridge Parkway, Camp Ridge Lane, and Creek Bluff Lane to the stormwater pond for a county drainage improvement project. Crews will be cleaning and taking videos of the underground stormwater system in this area. Work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Shands Boat Ramp - The Shands boat ramp, bulkhead, and parking area will be closed from June 16 to Sept. 16, 2022, as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure. Work is estimated to take three months to complete. The parking area, bulkhead, and boat ramp will be temporarily closed during the demolition work.

Village Square Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway for storm system and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.