Search continues for puppy thief, reward offered: Clay County Sheriff’s Office

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the man who stole a puppy from BFF Puppies in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. Those with information leading to an arrest are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in cash reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers.

The incident occurred at 1:27 p.m. June 6 at the store located in the Orange Park Mall at 1910 Wells Road. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, surveillance footage from the store shows a subject wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a black and white hat.

Clay County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a suspect who stole a puppy from BFF Puppies in Orange Park Mall. Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Shortly after, a second subject entered the store.

Both subjects walked around inside the store before meeting up at a cage with the puppy inside. The second subject then walked over to an associate of the store, causing a distraction, as the first person opened the sliding glass door, stole the puppy from the cage and walked out.

The puppy was reportedly a shih-poo and is worth $2,800, News4Jax reported. The manager of BFF Puppies has declined to comment on the story.

There have been no leads or new information, Clay County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Ford said. Any information about the incident or tips on identifying the suspects should be directed to Deputy Harris at 904-264-6512 or email amharris@claysheriff.com .

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS (8477).