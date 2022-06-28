Clay County ranks high for healthiest community in Florida: U.S. News

U.S. News recently released their annual list of the country’s healthiest communities, as well as counties ranked by state. Out of the 25 Florida communities listed, Clay County ranked fifth, with a score of 57 overall – a total of 15 points higher than the state average and 10 points higher than the U.S. national average.

According to the study, Clay County performs best in equity, community vitality and economy. All scores are taken out of 100, with 100 being the absolute best.

Clay County ranked fifth out of 25 for Florida's healthiest communities. Ugurhan via Getty Images

The equity category assesses income, education, health and social equality to determine how well all members of a community are afforded the opportunity to live a productive, healthy life. Clay County scored 75/100 in this category.

For further information and infographics in the equity breakdown, see here .

The community vitality category assesses the stability and social cohesion of a community through measures of population growth, voter participation and other factors such as home ownership rate and functioning nonprofits in the community. Clay County scored 66/100 in this category

For further information and infographics about the community vitality category, see here

The economy category captures measures of employment, opportunity and wealth. It evaluates subcategories like unemployment rate, median household income and poverty rate. Clay County scored 65/100 in this category.

For further information and infographics about the economy category, see here.

To determine the weights assigned to each category, more than a dozen experts in population health and wellbeing participated in an online survey in which they assessed each category's relative importance to community health, U.S. News said.

Each individual distributed 100 points across the 10 health and health-related categories, assigning more points to categories they perceived to be more important. The total points assigned to each category were then averaged to create final category weights

The category Clay County ranked lowest in was the environment. This includes measures of air and water quality, access to parks and natural amenities and environmental risks.

Clay County placed fifth in the state behind Santa Rosa, Sarasota and Seminole counties. St. Johns County ranked first for the state of Florida on the U.S. News list. St. Johns County has remained No. 1 on Florida’s list for 11 consecutive years, with St. Augustine as the largest city in the county.

According to U.S. News’ national ranking list, Los Alamos, New Mexico, leads the nation as the No. 1 healthiest community. No Florida county was placed on the nation’s top 25 list.