Motorist Alert: 3 road projects delayed in Clay County due to supply shortage

Zoey Fields

There are three roadwork delays due to supply availability issues in Clay County, causing the projects along North Ridge Drive, Park Ridge Parkway and Town Center Boulevard to take longer than anticipated.

Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac for a county drainage improvement project. This project will also include repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Additionally, Pine Ridge Parkway will have daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Pine Ridge Parkway, Camp Ridge Lane, and Creek Bluff Lane to the stormwater pond for a county drainage improvement project. Crews will be cleaning and taking videos of the underground stormwater system in this area. Work was expected to take approximately two weeks to complete before supply delays. The county has not responded to requests inquiring how long the project may be delayed.

Motorists should also anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Town Center Boulevard from Thunderbolt Road to Calming Waters Drive for the installation of 1,000 feet of new sidewalk on the northbound side. Lane closures are expected to begin soon, and the project is estimated to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Ongoing county projects that, thus far, have not been impacted by supply delays are listed below:

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County will also be improving stormwater systems, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway. All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

Kingsley Lake Drive – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on Kingsley Lake Drive (County Road 16A) from State Road 16 to State Road 16 for a sidewalk replacement project. Crews are removing the existing sidewalk on the south side of Kingsley Lake Drive and replacing it with a new sidewalk. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting. (See map below, providing insight into these exact closures)

Kingsley Lake Drive map of roadwork for sidewalk installation.Clay County Government

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures beginning June 27 through July 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays on Pine Ave. between Bald Eagle Road. and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Superior Construction is replacing two pedestrian bridges on Pine Avenue and one pedestrian bridge on Bald Eagle Road. Anticipate temporary road closures on Pine Avenue and Bald Eagle Road as heavy equipment is moved into place. This project will include the installation of new pedestrian bridges, new sidewalks, and roadway striping. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Shands Boat Ramp - The Shands boat ramp, bulkhead, and parking area will be closed from June 16 to Sept. 16, 2022, as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure. Work is estimated to take three months to complete. The parking area, bulkhead, and boat ramp will be temporarily closed during the demolition work.

Village Square Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway continuing the week of June 6 for storm system and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.

