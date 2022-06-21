Clay County providing free lunches for kids at schools, county libraries

The Clay County District Schools and Clay libraries have partnered for the summer to provide free lunches for children 18 and younger. The Filling Station is a district-owned food truck through the Food and Nutrition department that has been added as an additional free lunch option.

The Filling Station will operate from noon to 1 p.m., serving lunch, on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Orange Park Library.

The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded, allowing Clay County District Schools to use the money to pay for food, supplies and employee salaries, CCDS Coordinator of Communications and Media Relations Terri Dennis said.

The district has 10 elementary schools that also offer summer meals for free throughout the district; serving both breakfast and lunch between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. See here for exact time frames and locations.

She said that students and their parents, or guardians, are responsible for transportation to either one of the 10 school sites or the libraries for the food program. There is no delivery option available.

There is no criteria for receiving a free breakfast or lunch, outside of the 18 or younger age requirement.

The Filling Station provides free lunches for children 18 and younger, Monday through Thursday in partnership with Clay County libraries. Clay County District Schools

Free school meals have been provided to Clay County District Schools students for the 2020-2021 school year and the 2021-2022 school year as part of federal covid-relief programs. The federal waiver that made this possible is set to expire June 30, 2022.

“With that said, our Food and Nutrition staff has worked very hard to ensure that our families will not see meal prices increase for the 2022-2023 school year compared to the previous school years,” Dennis said. “For students who attend a non-CEP school, parents and guardians can fill out a Free and Reduced Application for their child to see if they qualify.”

The Filling Station is a food truck that is owned and operated by Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools

Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a program intended to improve students’ access to free school meals and eliminate the burden on families who were required to complete applications for free or reduced meals on an annual basis. Schools enrolled in the program handle all paperwork, eliminating the stress for the parent or guardian.

"Hunger doesn't stop when the school year ends,” Director of Food and Nutrition Susan Glover said in a statement about summer meals. “The Food and Nutrition Services Department is proud to continue meal service throughout the summer. Anyone 18 years or younger may receive a breakfast and lunch at no charge with no application process.”