Motorist Alert: Road closures in Clay County this week

Zoey Fields

Roadwork along Aquarius Concourse began in Clay County as part of a combined project with Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) to relocate water valves and improve drainage along the road. The work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

Motorists can anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Wells Road.

A Clay County and CCUA joint-effort project began this week on Aquarius Concourse.Clay County Government

The utility relocation portion of the project includes replacement of approximately 7,100 feet of existing water main, CCUA Public and Governmental Affairs Liaison Dennis Ragosta said in a press release.

To provide better water service to the neighborhood, CCUA is installing a larger water main. In addition, the contractor will install new water main valves to existing meters and fire hydrants.

“Neighbors will certainly notice an increase in the water pressure inside the homes after the old galvanized pipe service connections are replaced,” Clay County Board of Commissioners Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

In addition to road work along Aquarius Concourse, ongoing county projects include work along Paddle Creek Drive, Pine Avenue and Village Square Parkway.

Paddle Creek – Anticipate a total road closure at the 3030 block of Paddle Creek Drive continuing the week of May 31, for a Public Works drainage improvement project. All residential driveways will be accessible during the work.

Pine Avenue pedestrian bridge replacement — There will be intermittent and alternating lane closures on Pine Ave between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway on Tuesday, May 31 through Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m..to 5 p.m. for bridgework.

Superior Construction is replacing two pedestrian bridges on Pine Avenue and one pedestrian bridge on Bald Eagle Road. Anticipate temporary road closures on Pine Avenue and Bald Eagle Road as heavy equipment is moved into place. This project will include the installation of new pedestrian bridges, new sidewalks, and roadway striping. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Village Square Parkway – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway continuing the week of May 31 for storm system and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.

