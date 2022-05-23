Middleburg, FL

New Blue Star Marker revealed at Middleburg-Clay Hill Library

Zoey Fields

On Saturday, May 21, the Board of County Commissioners, Clay County Libraries, and the Garden Club of Middleburg unveiled a new Blue Star Marker at the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library as a permanent tribute to all men and women that serve in the U.S. Armed Services.

Congresswoman Kat Cammak’s office presented an American flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol, to the Garden Club of Middleburg and Blue Star Families in recognition of the outstanding service members of the U.S. military.

Middleburg-Clay Hill Library Branch Manager Tiffani Pearson said: “The Blue Star Marker is a symbol of pride and hope for our community and the Middleburg-Clay Hill library is honored to have partnered with the Garden Club of Middleburg to share this marker with the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BdsA_0fnnWgXQ00
The Blue Star Marker unveiling at Middleburg-Clay Hill Library.Photobug Studios

District 4 Commissioner Betsy Condon said: “This Blue Star Marker is a powerful symbol of patriotism and heroism that reminds us of what is best in ourselves and reminds us of what is best in America. Condon added, “The unveiling of the Blue Star Marker here at the Middleburg-Clay Hill library is vital to this community and we are proud to have it as a remembrance and reflection of hope to all.”

The Middleburg Garden Club is responsible for maintaining the wildlife surrounding each Blue Star Marker in the county, the club’s Vice President Alina Sanabria-Bowen said. In just two days, and with the help of Robert Chase from the Florida Forest Service, the club planted 76 plants for the Blue Star Marker at the library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INTiL_0fnnWgXQ00
Middleburg-Clay Hill Library's living garden, maintained by the Garden Club of Middleburg.The Garden Club of Middleburg

“It’s tiring work initially, but the outcome is worth it in the end,” Sanabria-Bowen said. “The beautification process was amazing watching it go from an ugly plot to a blooming succulent garden.”

The club also maintains the plot at the Middleburg-Clay Library’s corner, its twin garden beds, the Middleburg Civic Museum’s gardens, Wilkinson Junior High School’s plants among other greenery in Clay County.

“Please tell the public that we need new members,” she said. “Our club ‘babies’ have been here since the club started and they are now 96 and 98-years-old; they deserve a break.”

Sanabria-Bowen has served as vice president for 8.5 years, she said. The Middleburg Garden Club is one of 14 in Clay County that is recognized as part of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

Any money raised by the nonprofit work the clubs do annually is put back into community projects like the Blue Star Markers.

“Really, our goal is to make our cities and towns beautiful and the money we raise goes right back into doing just that,” she said.

The club meets on the first Friday of each month, excluding June-Aug. due to heat, at the Middleburg Civic Center located at 2102 Palmetto St.

Throughout the year, they hold different events such as beekeeping education, butterfly releases, an annual plant sale, “seed-swaps,” where members of the community can come pick out plants and be taught how to tend to them, various library programs and educational meetings to teach the public about gardening and best environmental practices, she said.

The club is actively looking for an acre of land so they can begin a community garden, Sanabria-Bowen said. A community garden would serve as a plot of land where anyone in the community is welcome to grow their own food, with the assistance and expertise of garden club members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0RTp_0fnnWgXQ00
The annual "seed-me-seed-swap" is a way for members of the community to pick and learn about plants they want to grow.The Garden Club of Middleburg

“People don’t realize that the cost of food is only going up, and the alternative, growing your own, is actually quite easy once you know how to do it.”

For those interested in joining the Garden Club of Middleburg, or donating toward the community garden, contact Sanabria-Bowen directly at gardenclubofmiddleburg@hotmail.com or 904-252-7818

