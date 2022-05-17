Orange Park, FL

Clay County children invited to create mural honoring community’s military members, first responders

Zoey Fields

The Orange Park Mall announced a mural-painting event June 4 for members of the KidX club and other members in the community who wish to join. The theme for the mural is ‘paint our heroes,’ to honor military members and first responders.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the food court at the Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road. Paint and brushes will be supplied free of cost. Those participating are encouraged to dress in old clothing, or bring an apron.

“This will be a big endeavor that I am not sure anyone has ever tried before,” Orange Park Mall Marketing Director Catharine Wells said. “But, we are going to make it happen nonetheless.”

The idea came to Wells as she was brainstorming new ways to get children involved in the community, she said. She reached out to Chris Robinson, a local artist and the owner of The Art Spot storefront in the mall. Robinson agreed to work with Wells and the KidX Club to design a mural that members will then paint in, she said.

The mural will be painted on the windows located to the right of the mall entrance along the alcove near the food court, Wells said. Once Robinson has fully designed the artwork, he will sketch it off along the bottom four feet of the windows, so the children participating can actively reach without needing assistance.

“Because this is our first time hosting this event, we are prepared for a few hiccups,” Wells said. “But ultimately, if there is a will, there is a way. We have community members excited and ready to show up.”

There are no age restrictions in place and those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up for the KidX Club, or simply arrive at the Orange Park Mall on June 4 and put their name on the sign-in sheet.

The KidX Club is a program that Clay County children, ages 4-11, can join that is based on six different themes to give children the chance to try new things, make new friends and learn new material. The club alerts families and friends in the community of free activities for members to explore. To sign up, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRYf4_0fhIuS4N00
Community members are invited to Orange Park Mall to partake in creating a mural near the food court.Clay County Government

“The KidX Club is a way to create community-friendly events that also supports children and gives them the opportunity to have different experiences through arts, crafts and various activities,” Wells said. “The program has been around for a while, but never on a monthly basis which is what we are trying to make it.”

The “Paint our Heroes” theme was selected as a way to honor community members who actively serve in the military, as first responders and veterans alike, she said.

“We are approaching that patriotic season of the year with holidays like Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July,” she said. “It will allow the community a way to come together and create something that matters to so many.”

For more information about the ‘Paint out Heroes” event and other upcoming Orange Park Mall activities visit the Orange Park Mall website here.

