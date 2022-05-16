Motorist Alert: Clay County drivers can expect these road closures this week

Road projects in Clay County are underway with the First Coast Expressway finishing in 2025. Clay County Government

Ongoing county-funded projects for motorists to expect this week include Paddle Creek Drive, Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge and Village Square Parkway.

The Public Works drainage improvement projects along Paddle Creek Drive are expected to be completed on or before May 20. Motorists can anticipate a total road closure at the 3030 block of Paddle Creek Drive continuing throughout the week as workers near completion.

Superior Construction is replacing two pedestrian bridges on Pine Avenue and one pedestrian bridge on Bald Eagle Road. Drivers should anticipate temporary road closures on both roads as heavy equipment is moved into place, Board of County Commissioners Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

This project will include the installation of new pedestrian bridges, new sidewalks and roadway striping. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work, Winter said. Work is expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

Work along Village Square Parkway continues to be delayed due to unforeseen project engineering changes. Roadwork was supposed to be completed by April 18, though, due to the delay, motorists can expect daytime, single-lane closures at the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway.

The project is for storm system installments and utility work in the right of way for the new Baptist Clay Medical Campus hospital main entrance and the current outpatient entrance. Traffic will be restricted to one, eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work.

Ongoing projects list for First Coast Expressway:

County Road 15A south of Green Cove Springs - Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for overpass work.

County Road 209 from U.S. 17 to Bayard Road - Daytime lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for overpass work.

County Road 220 at Baxley Road – Intermittent daytime traffic interruptions with flaggers Monday, May 16, through Saturday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for delivery of construction materials.

Springbank Road just south of State Road 16 - Daytime lane closures with flaggers weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for road work.

State Road 16 west of Green Cove Springs - Daytime lane closures weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for road work.

U.S. 17 south of Green Cove Springs - Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and nighttime lane closures weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for roadwork.