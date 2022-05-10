Middleburg, FL

Middleburg senior’s artwork to display at U.S. Capitol for a year

Zoey Fields

A Middleburg High School senior’s artwork will hang in the U.S Capitol for winning the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the district. Kamryn Wright’s, ‘A Loyal Hunter,’ placed first in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4cIe_0fZdx91p00
Middleburg High School senior, Kamryn Wright, created 'A Loyal Hunter' that will be on display in the U.S. CapitolClay County District Schools

Wright created her piece in Adam Goodwin’s Art 2D class. Goodwin, a 1993 graduate from Middleburg High School, has been teaching art courses at MHS for 20 years.

A Loyal Hunter is a scratch art piece; one of the more difficult techniques to do, according to Goodwin. The artist begins with a plain white paper coated in ink, then they take a scratch blade knife to carefully make lines to create the picture.

“It works really when you use movement of the line to show direction,” Goodwin said. “As Kamryn did with the fur of the dog.”

Wright told Goodwin that she chose to sketch a Labrador Retriever due to her having the dog earlier in life and cherished the memories of the time she spent with her father and their dog.

“She has amazing talent and, as a senior, I hate to see her go,” Goodwin said. “Whatever she works on she puts her heart into.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district, the House of Representatives’ website said.

Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized, both, in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1336_0fZdx91p00
Wright with her artwork that will be on display in the U.S. Capitol.Clay County District Schools

Congresswoman Kat Cammack posted the 2022 Congressional Art Competition to her Facebook page, congratulating the winning students in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. Along with Wright, three other students were recognized:

  • Judges' Runner-Up (to hang in Cammack’sWashington, D.C. office): "It Takes A Village" by Briana Baboolall from West Port High School
  • Office Favorite (to hang in the Gainesville office): "Invasive" by Megan Chen from F.W. Buchholz High School
  • Fan Favorite (to hang in the Orange Park office): "Fire Dog" by Jessica Kingsbury from Union High School

Wright, her family and Goodwin will make the trip to Washington D.C. this summer to attend a reception for the winning artists. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

