Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects begin in Clay County

Road projects in Clay County are underway with several finishing in mid-to-late spring. Clay County Government

Two new road projects begin this week in Clay County that will impact travel time for motorists. Drivers can expect delays along Paddle Creek Drive in Green Cove Springs, and along Pine Avenue and Bald Eagle Road in Fleming Island.

Total road closures at the 3030 block of Paddle Creek Drive began Monday for a Public Works drainage improvement project, Board of County Commissioners Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said in a press release.

Work is expected to be completed on or before May 20; all residential driveways will be accessible during the work, she said.

Superior Construction will begin the replacement of two pedestrian bridges in the county this week. One bridge is on Pine Avenue and the other is on Bald Eagle Road. Motorists and pedestrians should anticipate temporary road closures on the roads as heavy equipment is moved into place for the project, Winter said.

Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022, she said. New improvements will include a new bridge in each location, new sidewalks and roadways striping.

Ongoing county-funded projects include work on Admirals Walk Drive North and Village Square Parkway.

Roadwork along Admirals Walk Drive North for storm system upgrades continue the week of May 9. Motorists can expect daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on a 300-foot section of the road as construction continues.

Work also continues along the 2200 block of Village Square Parkway at the new Baptist Clay Medical Campus. Daytime, single-lane closures can be expected due to storm system and utility work in the right of way for the hospital’s main entrance and current outpatient entrance.

Traffic will be restricted to one, eastbound lane and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of the work, Winter said.

Construction work is complete along Town Center Boulevard after unforeseen project engineering changes and delays, Winter said. Construction ended at 2 a.m. Monday morning along Town Center Boulevard from the traffic circle to East-West Parkway.

Ongoing Florida Department of Transportation-funded Projects:

Blanding Boulevard (SR21) widening and reconstruction from Allie Murray Road to Long Bay Road (CR 220A) – This project involves the full reconstruction and widening of the roadway to six lanes. Construction on this $19.1 million project includes adding four-foot bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks in both directions, replacing traffic signals, adding streetlights, and constructing a new drainage system including new pipes, inlets, and small ponds. Medians are being narrowed to allow for roadway widening and curb construction. Some intersection realignment work will also be done to better facilitate traffic signals and new travel lane alignment. Construction began in January of 2019 and is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

Blanding Boulevard (SR21) Widening Project – from CR 218 to Black Creek Bridge – Adds two lanes of capacity to the 4-lane section of Blanding Boulevard between County Road 218 and Black Creek to provide more efficient east-west movements at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and County Road 218. The County Road 218 bridge over Black Creek will be replaced to provide a wider bridge to accommodate the improvements. The County Road 218 bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Construction on this $16.4 million project began in February 2020 and is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Blanding Boulevard at Suzanne Avenue- Nighttime southbound lane closures weeknights from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for roadside work.

U.S. 301 from County Road 218 to Moseley Road- Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work.

First Coast Expressway (FCE) Work FDOT

First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) from north of S.R. 16 to east of C.R. 209 – Constructing 9.7 miles of new multi-lane, limited-access toll road from east of County Road 209 to north of State Road 16 at a cost of $180 million. The project involves the construction of a drainage system, stormwater ponds, traffic signals, lighting, signage, guardrails, and 15 new bridges. Construction began on April 15, 2019, and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) from S.R. 21 to north of S.R. 16 – Constructing 10.5 miles of new multi-lane, limited-access toll road from north of State Road 16 to north of State Road 21 (Blanding Boulevard) at a cost of $229 million. This project involves the construction of a drainage system, stormwater ponds, traffic signals, lighting, signage, guardrails, three tolling facilities, 26 new bridges, noise walls, and retaining walls. Construction began on March 4, 2019, and is expected to be completed in early 2025.