Broadband infrastructure to be installed in two phases in Keystone Heights, Middleburg areas

An agreement that will extend Internet services throughout Clay County was approved by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners on March 1. The project will be done in two phases with Comcast Cable Communications as the partner in the broadband infrastructure project.

Assistant County Manager presented the two phase areas for broadband infrastructure installation in Clay County (Phase one image)Clay County Government

Assistant County Manager Troy Nagle presented two maps to the county commissioners during their April 26 meeting, displaying the proposed areas for broadband coverage that will service approximately 3,700 homes in Clay County.

Assistant County Manager presented the two-phase areas for broadband infrastructure installation in Clay County (Phase two image)Clay County Government

Broadband infrastructure is the physical hardware, transmission media and software used to provide internet, television and other digital resources to a designated area.

The proposal is to serve the Keystone-McRae and Middleburg-Clay Hill areas of the county, Nagle said. There are not enough funds, currently, to serve all of Clay County, but staff and Comcast have been working to spread the services over large, underserved areas, he said.

The project will be funded in two parts; $2 million provided by Clay County and $1.5 million provided by Comcast Cable Communications, totaling $3.5 million. The estimated completion date for phase one is 12 months after permits are granted and line locates are performed, according to Administrative and Contractual Services.

“The way the internet service works in simple terms,” Nagle said, “is that we [the county] are getting the wires to your house, and the internet will be coming from your provider.”

The project’s anticipated completion is no later than Sept. 1, 2024, according to the agreement between Comcast and the county.

The county partnered with Comcast Cable Communications because it was the most feasible for the county, Nagle explained, but citizens have the option to use their own carrier if they have pre-existing accounts or contracts.

The project is meeting the American Rescue Plan Act requirement of availability of broadband services to rural or low-income areas as a part of the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief services.

“This project puts Clay County in a good position to move forward with state and federal grants,” Commissioner Mike Cella said. “This provides a footprint and an action to go and try and win those grants.”

In addition to providing more opportunities for Clay County, the new broadband infrastructure will allow areas of the county with limited or no internet service to receive up to $30 off per month through the Affordable Connectivity Program, Nagle said.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school healthcare and more, the FCC says.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, or if a member of the household meets one of the multiple criteria. For the full list of criteria click here.

As phases are approved and anticipated, Comcast will begin installing the broadband infrastructure throughout Clay County. Residents will be able to sign up for internet services as it becomes available in their area, Nagle said. A group made up of Clay County citizens and Comcast employees will be available to assist in signing up.

For those wishing to sign up for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program click here.

