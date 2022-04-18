Motorists Alert: New road closures announced in Clay County

Road projects in Clay County are underway with several finishing in mid-to-late spring. Clay County Commissioners

Manhattan Avenue in Green Cove Springs is now permanently closed as roadways are being realigned in the Goose Creek Subdivision; a new subdivision in its initial phases of development.

The Goose Creek property owner developed a plan to assist the adjoining landowners with access to their respective properties, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter, said. The plan included the new route to County Road 315B via Goose Creek Lanes.

The plan was put into place in conjunction with the development of the Good Creek Subdivision and is being funded by the county as part of the expansion.

Additional, new lane closures in the county include daytime, single-lane closures in the Rainey Avenue Subdivision for milling and resurfacing projects. The improvements will include Rainey Avenue North, Rainey Avenue East, Rainey Avenue South, Rainey Avenue West, and Springhaven Drive.

Ongoing county projects and lane closures for the week of April 18 include Admirals Walk Drive North, Tanglewood Boulevard and Village Square Parkway.

Daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on a 300-foot section of Admirals Walk Drive North will continue the week of April 18 for storm system upgrades.

Stormwater system upgrades are also being made on Tanglewood Boulevard between Broken Arrow Drive West and Tumbleweed Driver. Work will take approximately 60 days to complete, Winter said. Drivers can expect daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers continuing the week of April 18 for stormwater system upgrades.

Village Square Parkway roadwork began March 17 and the single-lane closures at the 2200 block of the road are set to be complete this week, weather permitting. The work includes drain line repairs and curb work for the new Baptist Clay Medical Campus’ main entrance and the current outpatient entrance.

Traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane, Winter said, and sidewalk access will be restricted for the duration of work.

The state-funded, Florida Department of Transportation along Blanding Boulevard (SR 21) is set for completion by fall 2022, weather and schedule permitting.

The project is widening and reconstructing Blanding Boulevard from Allie Murray Road to Long Bay Road (CR 220A) and will make the roadway six lanes, as opposed to four.

The current completion date for this segment of Blanding Boulevard is fall 2022, weather and schedule permitting, FDOT Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Rambeau said.

Beginning this week and carrying into next week, the project is scheduled for concrete sidewalks and concrete curb and gutter pours, Rambeau said. Additionally, electrical work at the Everett and Palmetto signals and drainage work on County Road 218 by the CVS, she said.

Ongoing Clay County FDOT projects:

Blanding Blvd. from Black Creek to Allie Murray Road - Anticipate nighttime lane closures on Blanding Boulevard from Black Creek to Allie Murray Road weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for roadwork.

Blanding Boulevard at Filmore Street – Daytime, southbound lane closures Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadside work.

U.S. 301 from County Road 218 to Moseley Road- Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work.