Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights Elementary teacher finds new opportunity to showcase students’ artwork

Zoey Fields

Artwork by Keystone Heights Elementary School students can now be seen around town in local businesses and government buildings.

The idea was presented by the schools’ art teacher as another way to showcase her students’ work.

In the past, her students’ artwork had been featured in the annual Orange Park Mall elementary art show, but she noticed few local residents were able to attend.

The Clay County District Schools Elementary Art Show returns to the Orange Park Mall April 29 through May 1.

“In the past, our school participated in the art show that is held in the mall,” art teacher Marlena Conrad said. “I noticed after years of displaying the artwork, and inviting students to their reception that the turnout was very low.”

The distance between the Orange Park Mall and Keystone Elementary is approximately 36.6 miles; causing the commute to take up to an hour, depending on traffic and roadwork on Blanding Boulevard and State Road 21.

The COVID-19 pandemic had already inspired Conrad to think of other ways for students’ artwork to be seen and enjoyed, she said. Last year, she asked a few local restaurants if they would display student art, and the response was great, she said.

This year, Conrad has reached out to local government and business partners located in Keystone Heights if they would help her support the students and their families by displaying artwork on windowfronts and on shelving.

Establishments that have agreed to display art are; Johnny's BBQ, Clyde's Cozy Corner Café, Julia's Midtown Café, Keystone Heights Public Library, The Learning Wheel, and Keystone Heights City Hall. The work is displayed now and can be viewed throughout the month of April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK1bJ_0f3kvfVC00
Photo of art inside Clyde's Cozy Corner Cafe in downtown Keystone Heights.Clay County District Schools

“It has been such a positive experience to partner with these local businesses,” Conrad said. “They have all been so pleased to help, and some have offered to keep student art up throughout the year. I already have ideas for next year, and I hope to share themed art that will complement each establishment.”

The artwork on display has been created by KHE artists from kindergarten to 6th grade and there are a variety of pieces showcasing different skills, processes, and mediums, Conrad said.

All of the art was created this school year, and the students will get to go home with a portfolio of work that will have been seen around town.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Art# Keystone Heights Elementary# Local# Support# Tourism

Comments / 1

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve.

Jacksonville, FL
88 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Jacksonville, FL

Looking for love on the Ferris wheel as Clay County Fair holds speed dating event

If you were told you could not ride the Ferris wheel between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Clay County Fair, it’s because the carts were reserved, strictly, for adults looking for love.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Tossing cow pies, holding watermelon relay highlight high school competition at Clay County Fair

Clay County public high school students are preparing for the Clay County Agricultural Fair’s annual High School Competition Night. Each year, students sign up in groups of eight to compete for their school and a cash prize toward their school program of choice.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County roadwork, lane closures motorists can expect in the coming weeks

Ongoing roadwork and lane closures are expected to extend into April throughout the county due to weather delays. Work at the intersection of Sandridge Road and County Road 209 is set for completion by mid-to-late April.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Charter Review Commission sends proposals for salary increase, end to term limits to Clay County commissioners

The Charter Review Commission voted to send proposals removing term limits and increasing commissioners' salary during their Tuesday meetingClay County Government. The Clay County Charter Review Commission voted Tuesday to send to the county commission proposals that would give county commissioners a salary increase and would end term limits for constitutional officeholders. The commissioners’ next meeting is April 12 at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Shands Pier to be demolished, completion of project set for fall

Clay County staff has started preparing for the demolition and removal of the Shands Pier in Green Cove Springs. The pier was damaged beyond repair in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County commission to discuss adding proposals for salary increase, ending term limits to ballot

Clay County voters may have the option to vote on a proposed pay increase for county commissioners and end term limits for all elected constitutional county officeholders. The county’s Charter Review Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to continue discussing these issues and, potentially, vote on the matter. The meeting is open to the public and will be held on the fourth floor of the administration building at 477 Houston St., Green Cove Springs.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall announces 3 new stores, putting center close to full capacity

Three new stores are opening at the Orange Park Mall, bringing the town center to nearly 100 percent occupied. The stores opening, Custom World, Windsor and BoxLunch, are each corporate-owned.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Small Business Centers launch at Orange Park, Fleming Island Libraries

The Orange Park and Fleming Island libraries’ Small Business Centers opened Wednesday for current owners, entrepreneurs and small business startups to reserve at their convenience. These centers aim to assist in economic and business development.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s recycling pickup remains in limbo; Waste Management offers $10,000 signing bonus for new workers

Waste Management is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to recruit employees so the company can resume curbside recycling in Clay County. The company has yet to find anyone willing to take advantage of this opportunity, according to Assistant County Manager Charlie Latham.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Second annual ‘Hammer and Hope’ event offers resources, combats drug use in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second Hammer and Hope outreach event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Keystone Heights, 550 East Walker Drive in Keystone Heights..

Read full story
Clay County, FL

New PawPaw Nature Center opens at Camp Chowenwaw in Clay County

Clay County commissioners celebrated the grand opening of The PawPaw Nature Center at Camp Chowenwaw Park on Thursday. The center features interactive, educational exhibits that teach visitors about native wildlife.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville officer arrested on child solicitation also involved in 2020 report of police brutality

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer arrested Tuesday for charges of child solicitation also was involved in the May 2020 arrest of a woman who says she was brutally attacked by officers at her home.

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County hires architects to design four new fire department stations

Clay County officials announced this week a plan to build four new fire stations in the county as part of the five-year Capital Improvement Program. The county hired Dasher-Hurst Architects to design the new stations.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Dreamland Carnival returns to Orange Park Mall this weekend

The Dreamland Carnival opens Thursday evening at the Orange Park Mall in the old Sears parking lot. Admission to the event is free to the public; tickets must be purchased to play games and go on rides.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents can reinstate driver's license, pay fees at April event

A statewide opportunity, Operation Green Light, helps residents with a suspended driver’s license or outstanding fines get back on the road. The event in Clay County is Saturday, April 2 at the Orange Park branch County Clerk’s office.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy