Looking for love on the Ferris wheel as Clay County Fair holds speed dating event

If you were told you could not ride the Ferris wheel between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Clay County Fair, it’s because the carts were reserved, strictly, for adults looking for love.

The fair’s second annual speed dating event, sponsored by Jacksonville’s Folio magazine, allowed adults 18 and older to pre-register, or sign-up on the spot to partake in two free rotations on the Ferris wheel with a random stranger. It was a 3-minute speed dating round where participants could meet their soulmate.

Last year, the event attracted a crowd of roughly 150 people who were eager to test the concept.

“I think the idea was exciting for people in two ways,” Folio’s lead writer, Vincent Dalessio said. “For one, It was one of the first major events after the pandemic, and it is a unique way to meet people outside of dating apps.”

While this year did not draw as large of a crowd — the participants were enthusiastic nonetheless. Even during maintenance issues with the wheel.

The event was set to start at 5 p.m., but technical difficulties with the ride equipment caused a delay in start time. Participants stood, waiting and talking with one another while maintenance operated on the machinery.

One speed dating participant, Rebecca Ford, 34, manages and runs her own booth, Custom Rings, at the fair where she hand-prints designs and words into rings for customers. Originally from New Hampshire, she has moved all around the country; traveling with various fairs in New England, and now Florida, as her way of life.

“It is so hard to meet people when you’re on-the-go as often as I am, that I thought I might as well at least test out a speed dating experience,” she said. “But what better explains my love life than me showing up to ride a Ferris wheel and meet my husband, and the wheel is down?” she said laughing.

One extra catch for Ford — she’s scared of heights.

“I have honestly not been on a Ferris wheel since I was probably a 9-year-old child,” she said. “I’m already making big sacrifices for these people!”

The Ferris wheel was fixed and the Folio-sponsored event started at approximately 6 p.m. and had roughly 30 participants of various ages, genders and sexualities. The event was managed by Folio employees and interns who were responsible for making the experience inclusive and enjoyable for all participating.

Ford (right) engages in conversation with one of her "potential matches" at the top of the Ferris wheel, despite her fears. Clay County Fair courtesy of TK Photography

“We have sheets for people to fill out that ask questions about whether they prefer to ride with men or women, age and other preferences, but most of all we look for maturity,” Dalessio said. “If someone isn’t going to take it seriously, then we don’t want that hindering others’ experiences.”

Members were given a nametag and were told to write five words about themselves, not including their names. Each participant was, instead, given a number that other participants used to keep track of who they wished to talk to again, and others they passed on — never having to reveal their actual names unless they chose.

At the end of the event, Folio employees collected sheets from each participant with their “matches” and their “non-matches.” The forms will be sorted and Folio will email the participants who matched with one another so that they can exchange contact information and, potentially, meet again.

“We had one couple from last year reach out through email a month ago and tell us they were hoping to make it back this year because they have been together ever since they met on the wheel,” Dalessio said.

As for Ford, her fear of heights kicked in when she was stopped at the top of the wheel with a complete stranger.

“I was sitting up there and the wheel stopped and I looked around and realized, ‘oh my God,’ I am stuck up here and this person knows nothing about me,’” she said. “And in that moment, no words or thoughts came to my mind other than, ‘I want to get down.’”

Despite her fear, though, she stuck it out until the end. Though she does not think she met her future husband, she said.

“My favorite person I talked to was probably an 18 or 19-year-old kid whose friend talked him into signing up and then never showed up to participate with him,” she said, laughing. “Obviously, he is half my age, but his discomfort about everything helped me feel more comfortable.”

Participants of the fair's speed dating event were given name tags where they wrote five words to describe themselves. Clay County Fair courtesy of TK Photography

Festivities concluded around 7:30 p.m. and participants left to indulge in fair food and games, while Folio employees got busy sorting cards and matches that will soon be emailed out to participants who wish to speak again.

“I don’t think I found my future husband up there,” Ford said. “So, no ring for the ring-girl, but I’m glad I participated nonetheless.”