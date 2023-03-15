Teenager Sole Survivor of Plane Crash Finds Herself Roaming the Jungle Alone

Zoe Dixon

Photo byIsaac QuesadaonUnsplash

Juliane Koepcke was a newly-graduated seventeen-year-old who wanted to return home after graduating high school. She was heading towards the biological research station of Panguana which her parents founded deep in the Amazonian forest.

For three years, Juliane was living on and off in Panguana with her zoologist parents, Maria and Hans-Willhelm Koepcke.

Before noon on the Christmas Eve of 1971, after the plane was seven hours late, Juliane and her mother boarded the flight that was supposed to be less than an hour. Passengers aboard LANSA Flight 508 experienced a terrifying journey 25 minutes into their flight when severe turbulence and dangerous thunderstorms shook the plane in mid-air.

Passengers and the crew were taken off guard by the luggage and Christmas presents that were falling from the compartments that flew open. The pilots could have turned back the plane, but the pressure of meeting their seasonal schedule determined them to continue the flight amid the conditions.

After a ten-minute turbulence, Juliane felt the earth-shattering moment of lightning striking the left wing of her aircraft. Her mother's words echoed in her mind as they started to plummet; it seemed like all hope was lost.

Juliane remembers the fear of being plunged into darkness as desperate cries echoed in her ears, interrupted only by a deafening rumble - the sound of roaring engines.

As the plane was plummeting towards the jungle below, she was separated from the other passengers, falling strapped to her seat. She described losing her consciousness as she has seeing the spinning image of the jungle.

On awakening the following morning, she found herself in the jungle with seemingly no one else around.

The plane encountered a violent thunderstorm at an altitude of 21,000 feet and it broke apart at 10,000 feet, the height from which Juliane plunged towards the Earth. Miraculously, she emerged from the crash with minor injuries, a broken collarbone, a sprained knee, and a few lesions.

In her autobiography, ‘When I Fell From the Sky’, published in 2011, Juliane recounts spending an agonizing day and night exposed to nature’s elements, waking up covered in mud and dirt.

It was the wet season and there was not enough fruit available to collect and even dried twigs were too scarce to build any sort of fire.

When Juliane found herself alone in the vast rainforest, instead of panicking she experienced a profound sense of abandonment. Having lived for three years at her parents' research station in Panguana, this was familiar terrain to her; even from afar, she recognized its sounds and sights as home.

Juliane's father gave her invaluable knowledge on how to face and endure the unforgiving wilderness should she ever find herself lost. He taught her to always follow a trail of water toward its stream. The rivers are essential to the livelihoods of various tribes and following them would take her toward the Konibo, Shipibo, and Cacataibo Indians, as well as woodcutters and plantation owners.

With nothing but a stick for protection from venomous snakes or spiders, she set out on a mission to find a river.

She had on a mini-dress, with no sleeves and white sandals, having only one shoe that she kept in order to test the terrain ahead. Her vision was also impaired as she had lost her glasses during the fall.

At first, Juliane searched the nearby area for any trace of her mother, but unfortunately, she couldn’t find any remains.

However, she stumbled upon a parcel from the plane with toys and a piece of cake that was, sadly, in no state to be consumed, as it was soggy from the rain. She still managed to find a small bag of sweets that she stowed away.

The jungle was a dangerous place full of insects and venomous creatures. Even though fruits and berries dangled enticingly from the trees, Juliane didn’t take any risks with what she couldn’t identify in case of being poisonous.

Juliane started tracing a small spring in search of the flowing waters of a river.

On the fourth day, she discovered a bench with three victims of the crash, embedded head-first into the ground. The chilling sight brought shivers down her spine.

Fighting off the unrelenting mosquitos and enduring increasing pain from her broken collarbone, she had to contend with a severe lack of food in an unforgivingly hot climate. Her foot wound hindered every step she took. Yet, she continued.

On the 10th day, she discovered a large river and stumbled upon an anchored boat. Close to it there was a path leading to a small hut with no one around to be seen.

Inside the hut, Juliane sighted a gallon of gasoline which she used as an improvised first-aid treatment. She was content that the trick learned from her father proved to work, as dozens of maggots crawled out of her wounds.

Juliane sought shelter in the hut. The next day, she had to put on hold her journey because of the rain and hours later she was found by some fishermen that barged into her temporary refuge. They were shocked to find her. Upon seeing her injuries, the fishermen tended to them and gave food to the young woman.

The following day, Juliane was brought by boat to the nearest village and by airlift she was taken to a hospital.

Juliane Koepcke was the sole survivor of the plane crash. She endured 11 harrowing nights alone in Peru’s Amazon forest.

After this event, Juliane returned to her family’s homeland, in Germany, where she studied biology. She returned to Peru to research mammals with a focus on bats.

Her story has been featured on screen in an Italian film, Miracles Still Happen and in a documentary, Wings of Hope, directed by Werner Herzog, followed by her memoir ‘When I Fell From the Sky’ released in 2011.

Juliane Koepcke married Erich Diller, an entomologist specializing in parasitic wasps. She took charge of Panguana – Peru’s longest running biological research station, founded by her parents, an oasis of biodiversity, sheltering a stunning array of flora and fauna.

