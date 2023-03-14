The Mystery of the Great Sheep Panic: The Animals Stampeded All the Farms in Sight as if They Sensed Extreme Danger

Zoe Dixon

Photo byJudith Prixon

For more than a century, scientists have been stumped by a perplexing phenomenon - the mass hysteria of thousands of sheep. It's often assumed that these shy and timid animals can easily get scared away by sudden changes or noises.

But what unexplainable force has terrified so many at once remains an unsolved mystery!

On the night of November 3, 1888, an eerie event occurred in Oxfordshire.

Reports describe suddenly and simultaneously tens of thousands of sheep across a 200 square mile radius around the town of Reading going into a frenzied panic for unknown reasons - leaving locals to ponder what could have caused such an abrupt surge in their behavior.

As chaos ensued, herds of sheep broke free from their confines and ran rampant through open fields wreaking havoc with property destruction and broken fencing in their wake.

As dawn broke the following day, a shocking scene unfolded: they had scattered in fear as far and wide as miles away. Some were discovered cowering beneath hedges while others crowded into corners of fields - all panting as if they had been terror-stricken.

The astounding incident was described by many farmers from Wallingford to Twyford area that have reported similar cases of their sheep being frightened for no apparent reason.

With few exceptions, it appears that this phenomenon only affected the hill-country north of Thames with any severity and is accompanied by a lack in explanation as to what may be causing these events.

Such a large-scale disruption has been found to not be the result of any malicious behavior, as coordination across multiple sites would have posed an impossible task for troublemakers.

While initially thought to be an uncommon atmospheric phenomenon that astonished onlookers at first glance, no meteorological event had occurred, except that it was “a very dark night” with the possibility of a few lightning flashes. That led people to wonder what could have caused such fear and distress amongst these animals known for their placid temperament.

An unsettling similar phenomenon swept Oxfordshire area again a year later, with panic attacks among the local sheep. The event reoccurred near Reading and resurfaced four years on from then, in 1893, causing disturbance across multiple counties within the region (Warwick, Gloucester, and Berks).

Authorities attempted to find out what caused this chaotic, simultaneous reaction but all efforts were fruitless in finding an explanation for such bizarre behavior unless it was assumed that hundreds of foxes or dogs had banded together on the same night to create terror.

Naturalist Oliver Vernon Aplin conducted a full investigation to uncover what might have caused this startling disconnect between wildlife and humans, despite no signs from nature such as meteor explosions, earthquakes, or unusual weather.

Even the starriest night sky can never prepare us for a truly dark experience, one that evokes feelings of isolation and helplessness. While we may have imagined what such an environment feels like, few among us have actually experienced its full impact – but tales of survivors stand to remind just how transformative this frightening situation can be.

One report said that it was between 8 and 9 P.M. when such a thick and heavy darkness came on that a man could not see his own hand. Another witness wrote that a little before 8 o’clock there was an extraordinary black cloud travelling from north-west to south-east, which appeared to be rolling along the ground. The darkness lasted for thirty or forty minutes, and during that time it was like being shut up in a dark room. Later in the night—long after the panics—there were several flashes of lightning. (Nature, January 27, 1921)

On normally dark nights, animals can see perfectly well. However, on exceptionally gloomy occasions when nothing can be seen creatures experience a feeling of overwhelm and vulnerability. Dr Aplin explained this phenomenon in context with animal behavior. In a startling frenzy, fear could create a chain reaction among sheep in close quarters. An initial fright of the unknown quickly snowballed into mass chaos as each lamb knocked against its neighbor until eventually an entire herd was making a mad dash driven by terror and uncertainty.

If this is the explanation of the panic, then it is easy to understand why folded sheep are so much more likely to suffer than those lying in open fields. The heavy, oppressive atmosphere accompanying the thick darkness, the susceptibility of sheep to atmospheric disturbance, and their nervous and timid dispositions would all tend to increase the fright the sheep experienced. The cause of the panic being a cloud rolling along so low down as (apparently) to touch the ground, the tops of the hills and the high-lying ground would naturally be most affected; and this is observed to be the case, although locally the usual direction followed by thunderstorms has indicated a line along which sheep stampeded on nearly every farm. (Nature, January 27, 1921)

