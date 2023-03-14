Common Sugar Replacement Linked to Stroke and Heart Attack by Recent Study

Zoe Dixon

Photo byAlexander GreyonUnsplash

A new study links erythritol, an increasingly common sugar replacement used to sweeten and add bulk to low-sugar products like stevia and monk fruit, with a range of serious health risks including blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and death.

Dr. Stanley Hazen from Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute declared that the risk is not moderate.

People with conditions such as diabetes may be twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke if they have high levels of the sugar alcohol erythritol in their blood, according to a study published in the Nature medicine journal.

Additionally, the lab research done on animals revealed that blood platelets exposed to this sweetener tended to clot more easily, increasing their potential of traveling through major organs like the heart or brain, leading to strokes or heart attacks.

Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, declared that these findings are concerning. Until more needed research is done, he said that a cautionary use of erythritol is advised.

However, the Calorie Control Council declared that the study is contrary to longstanding scientific research. The Executive Director of the Council, Robert Rankin, declared that according to global regulatory permissions, the use in low quantities of reduced-calorie sweeteners such as erythritol is safe.

He pointed out that the study may not be representative of the entire population as the case studies were participants with higher cardiovascular risks.

On the other hand, the European Association of Polyol Producers remained silent on the recent study, declining to provide a statement until they had time for a review.

Erythritol, a sugar alcohol naturally sourced from fruits and vegetables has the same sweetness as sugar and it’s believed to have no calories.

It is produced in massive quantities, with no persistent aftertaste and minimal laxative effects, so it might be an alternative to those trying to avoid spiking their blood sugar.

The sugar substitute’s popularity has increased in the food industry, especially among health-conscious individuals and those living with diabetes. In fact, he indicates that many foods labeled for diabetics contain more erythritol than any other item.

Despite stevia and monk fruit possessing 200 to 400 times more sweetness than sugar, companies use erythritol because it adds a crystalline appearance and texture similar to regular sugars.

In a surprising twist, Hazen said that the link between erythritol and cardiovascular issues was not the main goal of the research, it was accidental.

The main goal of his study was to find hidden indicators predicting heart diseases and stroke by analyzing over one hundred blood samples collected from 2004 until 2011.

In the analysis, Hazen’s team discovered the substance that they identified as erythritol. There is a source of erythritol in the human body, but the levels identified in the research were higher than what is naturally produced by the body.

Throughout 2018, to support his theory, Hazen tested more blood samples gathered from subjects in the United States and across Europe. More than half of the participants were male in their 60s and 70s. Three out of four people in the studied populations were affected by conditions such as coronary disease and hypertension, with one-fifth exhibiting signs of diabetes.

With the help of animal and laboratory testing, researchers concluded that this artificial sweetener also increases the chances of thrombosis. Blood clotting is a necessary process that prevents the body to bleed to death in case of cuts and injuries, with blood platelets plugging leaks in the vessels.

Taking into consideration the studies, Hazen advised people with existing cardiac disease or diabetes to avoid erythritol until further research was conducted.

Nevertheless, Oliver Jones from RMIT University in Victoria, Australia pointed out that it has only been demonstrated to exist on an associative level and further investigation is needed before drawing any concrete conclusions about causation.

Jones stated that the study uncovered an association between the sweetener and an increased risk of developing blood clots, but no concrete evidence to confirm the connection. According to him, the potential risks of consuming too much erythritol needs to be weighed against the health consequences associated with an excessive intake of glucose.

Furthermore, a part of the study included an analysis of eight healthy volunteers. The subjects consumed 30 grams of erythritol in the form of a drink, the annual consumption amount for many Americans, as reported by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Over the next three days, the researchers monitored the level of erythritol and the possible clotting risks.

Hazen unveiled the results, thirty grams of erythritol could cause a thousand fold boost in blood levels. The increase was found to remain elevated for two or three days beyond what was necessary to trigger and heighten clotting risk.

According to Hazen, the equivalent amount of 30 grams of erythritol is found in a pint of keto ice cream. The “reduced sugars” and “sugar alcohols” found on the label refer to the sweetener known as erythritol.

Additionally, Hazen and his co-author did some research also in the supermarkets, where they discovered some products marketed to diabetics that contained about 75 grams of the sweetener.

The European Food Safety Authority and US Food & Drug Administration have yet to set an official "accepted daily intake" level for erythritol but deem it generally safe.

With the sugar substitute widely available to consumers, National Jewish Health's Dr. Freeman urges the scientific community to quickly investigate possible risks associated with this sweetener.

To conclude, Dr. Stanley Hazen stated that he believes this is an issue that needs careful consideration.

Sources:

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/27/health/zero-calorie-sweetener-heart-attack-stroke-wellness/index.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-023-02223-9.epdf?sharing_token=dtG7TCYGk2oLDVBk9np6WtRgN0jAjWel9jnR3ZoTv0MTnVt_Yzm2YDkmKtSZJOysYZlROr0ymfAdj9yPHH8bMbP0djhtBJSsEWwB14X1uRmRIkjrCWE10oC-1WmhkYkIvDc2nPleIgMHxf1mT2nI4RRiBKE3TfZCXKPiH90CvmA15Zt7rgk_zf8cIYyOA-HAPFd_poV_lCdW0J0saOCv_cPwi9Bt9lBopg4hZ1fVHFA%3D&tracking_referrer=edition.cnn.com
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/erythritol
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16988647/#:~:text=At%20all%20levels%20of%20intake,erythritol%20(P%3C0.05).
https://www.fda.gov/food/food-additives-petitions/additional-information-about-high-intensity-sweeteners-permitted-use-food-united-states#:~:text=Steviol%20glycosides%20are%20natural%20constituents,times%20sweeter%20than%20table%20sugar

