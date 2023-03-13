Salem, MA

Little Girl’s Witchcraft Accusations Caused 7 People to Be Hanged and Burned

Zoe Dixon

Scotland’s Paisley was the town where one of Western Europe’s last witch trials began. Four years prior, 19 innocents were executed over false charges of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

It all started with Christian Shaw, the young daughter of a wealthy landowner. She began making claims that Catherine Campbell was practicing witchcraft.

Several weeks prior, Catherine, a servant of Christian’s family, was reported for stealing milk. After being punished by Christian’s mother, enraged, Catherine cursed the young daughter, wishing that the Devil himself would take Christian’s soul to Hell.

Shocked and with a fear of God, Catherine suffered violent seizures and convulsions, symptoms similar described in the prior incidents of witch trials in Salem.

Contemporary records describe her fits as bizarre, with reports of moments where she was struck blind or mute while other times saw a violent extension and contraction in different parts of the body. After an agonizing two-month period, Christian was brought to Glasgow physician Matthew Brisbane. However, to his surprise and dismay, he was unable to identify a cause for her mysterious symptoms.

After a period of initial improvement, the young girl's condition worsened. She would become completely motionless and devoid of consciousness, resembling the stillness of death.

Christian threw up an array of items including straws, coal, gravel, and eggshells—as well as bones and chicken feathers. She reportedly spat out coal cinders that were so hot they could not be touched, each around the size of a chestnut.

Occasionally, Catherine was talking to a non-existing Catherine Campbell with whom she was trying to repair a friendship bond.

Furthermore, the doctor and clergyman studied the young patient and reached the conclusion that she was possessed - an issue all too familiar in Europe at that time. In the 16th and 17th centuries, when tens of thousands of people were convicted as witches and faced execution, an estimated 4,000 victims from Scotland alone.

Lily Seafield, a Scottish author, explained that allegations of witchcraft brought hundreds to suffer terribly in a time riddled with fear and hatred for the magical. At that time, many skies of the Scottish towns were covered by the thick smoke from the fires that burned those convicted.

After being pressed for answers, Christian began to name those who had oppressed her. Starting with Catherine Campbell and Agnes Naismith - two of the foremost perpetrators in what would become a long list - eventually 35 were charged. Seven were called to stand trial in Paisley on the charges of witchcraft. Despite the pleas of innocence – all seven were deemed guilty and condemned to death.

James Reid, one of the convicts, was found hanging in his prison cell. He tied a handkerchief around a wall nail and committed suicide. On the 10th of June 1697, the other six were hanged before being burned on Gallow Green in Paisley.

This was the final mass execution for witchcraft to take place across Western Europe. The execution was heart-wrenching. Some of the condemned were still alive when their bodies burned. In an effort to push any moving limbs back into the fire, witnesses reported that one of the executioners borrowed a walking stick from an onlooker. The owner refused to take it back after being exposed to the witches.

Agnes Naismith was one of the women from the trial, and her dying wish seems to have been transformed into a timeless legend. She was reported to have placed an ominous curse on all townspeople present at the time and their descendants. To ward off any potential ill-fortunes from befalling Paisley, locals decided to seal the witches' mass grave with a horseshoe - leading people to believe breaking such bonds would bring misfortune upon them.

For many years, the people of Paisley lived in fear of Agnes’ curse. They blamed the curse for any accident, including a fire that took place in 1810 and claimed 85 lives. Decades after the incident, Paisley took a turn for the worse and went into a financial decline, this all happened after the horseshoe was lifted during some roadworks.

Soon after the trial in 1697, James Johnstone, former Scottish Secretary of State, declared that it was improbable to distinguish possession from nature’s own peculiar disorders. By that time, the number of witchcraft trials was declining.

In 1706 the last witch execution took place, in 1727 the last trial took place and in 1736, Britain abolished the Witchcraft Act 1563. Despite this, the Highlands and Islands continued to cling to so-called “magical beliefs”.

Following a successful recovery, Christian Shaw flourished and achieved great success in the mill industry as an accomplished businesswoman. After the loss of her husband, Christian embarked on a journey to the Netherlands with her mother in order to gain insight into traditional spinning techniques.

She recreated the thread production observed and was believed to have returned home with machinery smuggled in her luggage. On her return, she produced whiter and more durable thread and opened “The Bargarran Thread Company” in Johnstone.

Following Christian’s Bargarran trademark thread, others in the area were inspired and an industry that made Paisley world-renowned was created, shaping a major part of their history.

