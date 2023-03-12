The Living Skeleton Man Had an Indented Chest and Arms as Thin as a Flute

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWtNn_0lGPqIqH00
Photo byAnne NygårdonUnsplash

During a major part of the 19th century, the so-called freak shows were a sensation among audiences in Europe and America. These exhibitions featured an array of curiosities, from conjoined twins, giants, and little people to people with physical deformities or extra limbs.

Cannibals and savages were also part of the freak shows alongside “living skeletons” who were usually men with very thin bodies.

One of the most renowned “human skeletons” was Claude Ambroise Seurat.

Born in the Champagne region of France in 1797, he seemed a healthy child at birth. However, as Seurat developed into adolescence his health began to decline, and sadly he became more and more thing as the months went by.

By the age of 10, young Seurat had already distinguished himself from other children. He was as healthy as them but much weaker and his chest started to show evidence of depression.

At the age of 14, he had “dwindled away to the skeleton form” that would remain for the rest of his life. When he was 28 with a height of approximately 5 feet and 7 inches he was weighing just 78 pounds.

The famous “human skeleton” caused a stir across France. Seurat’s father received multiple offers of generous amounts of money from physicians that wanted to acquire his son’s body after passing.

However, Seurat's father refused all the offers received. Instead, he insisted that upon his son’s passing, his body should be buried in the cemetery in his hometown.

In 1825, Seurat made his way to London in order to be exhibited at the Chinese gallery in Pall Mall.

The physical appearance of the “living skeleton” was mesmerizing for one of the visitors, William Hone. He described Seurat’s arm from shoulder to elbow as an ivory flute, an effortless cylinder.

Appalled by Seurat’s indented chest, Hone described it as similar to the indentation that a mother would make into the bedding of a young child for a peaceful sleep.

The trunk's unusual curve below the ribs gave an impression of a tourniquet-like shape, squeezed tightly by its glossy red silk covering. Further down, the hip bones remain at their natural size thus giving the waistline a striking comparison to that of a wasp.

To Hone, Seurat’s appearance reminded him of the Bedouins from the desert, which were described as having their abdomen clasped onto their vertebras.

Later on, modern physicians described Seurat’s condition as marcores – a malady affecting the body's lacteal vessels and mesenteric glands.

Richard Park - a senior registrar at Glasgow Royal Infirmary's Gastroenterology and General Medicine departments- has suggested that the late Georges Seurat’s unexplained undernourishment was more likely due to his dysphagia than malabsorption.

Park’s conclusion was drawn from William Hone’s recounting of Seurat’s daily diet consisting merely of penny-rolls sized food and small quantities of wine.

Hone explained how Seurat was cutting his meals with remarkable care and precision in order for his narrow passage to his stomach to accommodate. In drinking too, Seurat was cautious so as to prevent life-threatening instances of suffocation.

However, this attention came at a price - an impediment to quickly consuming larger amounts of food.

Sixty-six years after the London exhibition, Claude Ambroise Seurat was discovered to have suffered from a condition known as Sprengel's deformity. This malformation had been identified in 1891, possibly making Seurat one of the earliest known record cases.

In addition to Sprengel’s deformity, Seurat might have also suffered from Klippel–Feil syndrome - distinctive traits such as an unusually short neck, low hairline at back, and limited movement in the cervical vertebrae

In 1826, back in France, Seurat joined a traveling circus that was performing in Bordeaux at the time. After his performance in 1833, Seurat faded from public awareness.

Rumors about his whereabouts had it that he returned to London where he met his end and Sir Astley Cooper performed a postmortem examination.

Although it was believed that the skeleton of Seurat was placed in the museum at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, no trace of Sir Astley Cooper’s research or the skeleton has been found in the college museum.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.amusingplanet.com/2022/10/claude-ambroise-seurat-living-skeleton.html
https://graphicarts.princeton.edu/2019/10/09/the-living-skeleton/
https://wellcomecollection.org/works/nwcpc8pr

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# skeleton man# disease# circus# oddities# mysterious diseases

Comments / 0

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
9K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

Americans Eat More Food Laden With Additives, New Study Reveals

A new study unveils a startling revelation: 60% of US food purchases comprise colorful and flavorful delights packed with, you guessed it, additives. From preservatives to sweeteners, it seems Americans' palates are dancing to an artificial tune.

Read full story

'Winning the Powerball Ruined My Life': 3 Lottery Winners Who Lost Everything, Died Penniless, or Turned to Robbery

Imagine hitting the jackpot and living the dream, only for it to transform into an unimaginable nightmare. That's precisely what happened when fortune turned on these unsuspecting lottery winners.

Read full story

Teenager Sole Survivor of Plane Crash Finds Herself Roaming the Jungle Alone

Juliane Koepcke was a newly-graduated seventeen-year-old who wanted to return home after graduating high school. She was heading towards the biological research station of Panguana which her parents founded deep in the Amazonian forest.

Read full story
7 comments

The Mystery of the Great Sheep Panic: The Animals Stampeded All the Farms in Sight as if They Sensed Extreme Danger

For more than a century, scientists have been stumped by a perplexing phenomenon - the mass hysteria of thousands of sheep. It's often assumed that these shy and timid animals can easily get scared away by sudden changes or noises.

Read full story
7 comments

Common Sugar Replacement Linked to Stroke and Heart Attack by Recent Study

A new study links erythritol, an increasingly common sugar replacement used to sweeten and add bulk to low-sugar products like stevia and monk fruit, with a range of serious health risks including blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and death.

Read full story
198 comments
Salem, MA

Little Girl’s Witchcraft Accusations Caused 7 People to Be Hanged and Burned

Scotland’s Paisley was the town where one of Western Europe’s last witch trials began. Four years prior, 19 innocents were executed over false charges of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

Read full story
61 comments

M&M: What Do the Famous Letters Stand For?

Decades after its initial launch and with millions of fans across the globe – M&M, this classic candy treat has finally revealed what those two letters stand for!. For over 80 years, the beloved confectionary brand has been delighting taste buds around the world with its signature multicolored button-shaped chocolates.

Read full story
45 comments

The Food Additive MSG: Good or Bad for You?

Monosodium Glutamate, or MSG for short, is a common additive found in some of our favorite processed convenience foods. Used to intensify taste, monosodium glutamate serves up a flavor boost in our favorite savory dishes and has become one of the food industry's go-tos for enhancing traditional cuisines with its signature umami taste.

Read full story
3 comments

Is Artificial Food Coloring Causing Cancer and Hyperactivity in Children?

While it may not be obvious, artificial food coloring is a part of many everyday items. From gummy bears to ketchup and beyond, these vibrant additives are used on a massive scale to enhance the color palette of various foods, adding an extra sparkle that can be alluring.

Read full story
1 comments

Mothers Used to Air Babies in Cages Hung Outside Their High-Rise Windows

In 1922, the “baby cage” made its debut as an invention to help parents with children raised in high-rise apartments. However, this was not a completely new idea; it had been suggested 16 years earlier by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt's book ‘The Care and Feeding of Children’, published in 1884.

Read full story
10 comments

Man Sued Woman for $1,700,000 Over Being Friend Zoned

A Singaporean resident by the name of K Kawshigan sued his former friend in a multi-million dollar case after she rejected him as her romantic partner. The man alleged that the woman caused him emotional distress due to her refusal and seeks compensation in the equivalent of $1,700,000 for the mental anguish suffered.

Read full story
1 comments

Physicist Considers Life After Death Impossible from a Scientific Standpoint

Scientists have always declared that the phenomenon of life after death is, from a scientific standpoint, improbable. For ages, the human race has grappled with the mystery of our postmortem destiny. As centuries pass and species evolve, this is a query that still remains unanswered.

Read full story
292 comments

Cancer and ADHD Causing Food Additive Still Approved for Mass Consumption

From soft drinks to pickles, fruit purees, jams, pickled fish, olives, margarine, beer, fruit yogurts, and a wide variety of canned veggies, sodium benzoate is a widely used preservative that helps keep your favorite packaged foods and beverages fresh.

Read full story
127 comments

Man Found Way to Charge Cold Callers for Every Minute of Conversation

After enduring countless interruptions from telemarketers while he was trying to enjoy a peaceful time at home, Lee Beaumont outsmarted them in a clever bid for revenge. His ingenious plan netted him nearly $2,500 - leaving his cold callers with the bill this time!

Read full story
45 comments

Research Links Common Food Additives to Gut Health and Weight Loss

Despite the widespread and well-grounded belief that food additives are a big threat to our general health, there are 2 common additives that can actually help the body when consumed in moderation. These 2 components are Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum.

Read full story
3 comments

Hundreds of Police Officers and Civilians Reported Triangular UFOs Lighting up the Night Sky

For a few years after 1989, the Belgian skies have seen strange events as hundreds of ordinary citizens have reported sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Shockingly, in 1991 a UFO was even pursued by military fighters and tracked on their radar screens - marking it an incident officially confirmed to media representatives by high-ranking members of Belgium's armed forces.

Read full story
6 comments

Additive in Processed Meat Linked to Cancer by Numerous Studies

Processed meats wouldn't be the same without sodium nitrite, an ingredient that keeps bacteria at bay while adding a savory flavor and colorful pinkish hue. Our health, however, has a different opinion, as the preservative has been proven to cause a myriad of severe health consequences.

Read full story
49 comments
Charlotte County, FL

Another Floridian Killed by Brain-Eating Micro-Organism From Tap Water

In a tragic incident, a man from Charlotte County, Florida, passed away after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating micro-organism. The cause is suspected to be the contaminated tap water in his home.

Read full story
79 comments

Illustrious Professor Warns That Winning the Lottery Doesn’t Make People Happy

A professor's insight on material wealth reveals why a multi-million dollar lottery win won't bring long-term happiness - cash may not be king after all. Winning the lottery is a dream that many people harbor during their lifetimes, hoping for an opportunity to acquire substantial wealth in one lucky swoop.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy