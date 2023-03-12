The Living Skeleton Man Had an Indented Chest and Arms as Thin as a Flute

Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash

During a major part of the 19th century, the so-called freak shows were a sensation among audiences in Europe and America. These exhibitions featured an array of curiosities, from conjoined twins, giants, and little people to people with physical deformities or extra limbs.

Cannibals and savages were also part of the freak shows alongside “living skeletons” who were usually men with very thin bodies.

One of the most renowned “human skeletons” was Claude Ambroise Seurat.

Born in the Champagne region of France in 1797, he seemed a healthy child at birth. However, as Seurat developed into adolescence his health began to decline, and sadly he became more and more thing as the months went by.

By the age of 10, young Seurat had already distinguished himself from other children. He was as healthy as them but much weaker and his chest started to show evidence of depression.

At the age of 14, he had “dwindled away to the skeleton form” that would remain for the rest of his life. When he was 28 with a height of approximately 5 feet and 7 inches he was weighing just 78 pounds.

The famous “human skeleton” caused a stir across France. Seurat’s father received multiple offers of generous amounts of money from physicians that wanted to acquire his son’s body after passing.

However, Seurat's father refused all the offers received. Instead, he insisted that upon his son’s passing, his body should be buried in the cemetery in his hometown.

In 1825, Seurat made his way to London in order to be exhibited at the Chinese gallery in Pall Mall.

The physical appearance of the “living skeleton” was mesmerizing for one of the visitors, William Hone. He described Seurat’s arm from shoulder to elbow as an ivory flute, an effortless cylinder.

Appalled by Seurat’s indented chest, Hone described it as similar to the indentation that a mother would make into the bedding of a young child for a peaceful sleep.

The trunk's unusual curve below the ribs gave an impression of a tourniquet-like shape, squeezed tightly by its glossy red silk covering. Further down, the hip bones remain at their natural size thus giving the waistline a striking comparison to that of a wasp.

To Hone, Seurat’s appearance reminded him of the Bedouins from the desert, which were described as having their abdomen clasped onto their vertebras.

Later on, modern physicians described Seurat’s condition as marcores – a malady affecting the body's lacteal vessels and mesenteric glands.

Richard Park - a senior registrar at Glasgow Royal Infirmary's Gastroenterology and General Medicine departments- has suggested that the late Georges Seurat’s unexplained undernourishment was more likely due to his dysphagia than malabsorption.

Park’s conclusion was drawn from William Hone’s recounting of Seurat’s daily diet consisting merely of penny-rolls sized food and small quantities of wine.

Hone explained how Seurat was cutting his meals with remarkable care and precision in order for his narrow passage to his stomach to accommodate. In drinking too, Seurat was cautious so as to prevent life-threatening instances of suffocation.

However, this attention came at a price - an impediment to quickly consuming larger amounts of food.

Sixty-six years after the London exhibition, Claude Ambroise Seurat was discovered to have suffered from a condition known as Sprengel's deformity. This malformation had been identified in 1891, possibly making Seurat one of the earliest known record cases.

In addition to Sprengel’s deformity, Seurat might have also suffered from Klippel–Feil syndrome - distinctive traits such as an unusually short neck, low hairline at back, and limited movement in the cervical vertebrae

In 1826, back in France, Seurat joined a traveling circus that was performing in Bordeaux at the time. After his performance in 1833, Seurat faded from public awareness.

Rumors about his whereabouts had it that he returned to London where he met his end and Sir Astley Cooper performed a postmortem examination.

Although it was believed that the skeleton of Seurat was placed in the museum at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, no trace of Sir Astley Cooper’s research or the skeleton has been found in the college museum.

