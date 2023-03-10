M&M: What Do the Famous Letters Stand For?

Decades after its initial launch and with millions of fans across the globe – M&M, this classic candy treat has finally revealed what those two letters stand for!

For over 80 years, the beloved confectionary brand has been delighting taste buds around the world with its signature multicolored button-shaped chocolates.

However, social media users are stunned to learn the true meaning behind the two well-known initials.

Several questions swirl around why this knowledge was previously unknown, prompting online discussion and debates about potential answers.

The classic candy, M&M's, has long been the snack of choice for many people around the world. Despite popular opinion suggesting that it stood for “Military Munchies” since it was created during WW2, it appears there is no meaningful connection.

Many people were surprised to learn that the iconic candy brand, M&M stands for Mars and Murrie.

They are none other than the surnames belonging to Forrest E. Mars Sr., son of an American entrepreneur, and Bruce Murrie - both pioneers who launched this iconic company back in 1941.

The American chocolates have taken a page from the British, as evidenced by their colorful coating - reminiscent of Smarties' iconic design. The brands are known for mixing vibrant colors and irresistible flavors to create unique treats.

During the Spanish Civil War, Mars stepped up to sweeten the morale of soldiers by supplying them with treats.

With this occasion, Mars discovered a unique delicacy - chocolate beads encased in hard sugar shells, preventing any melting, that met changing demands in hot climates. This way they refined their recipes and technological processes to produce chocolates that can withstand temperatures up until then deemed too high for sweet treats.

After returning to America, Mars collaborated with Bruce Murrie, son of the Hershey Chocolate founder, on a revolutionary new confectionary - M&Ms.

M&Ms have come a long way since their debut in 1941. Initially sold in cardboard tubes, the iconic candy was originally coated with an array of vibrant hues from brown and red to yellow, green, and even violet.

Upon America's entry into the war effort, the candies were repurposed for military consumption. The heat-resistant and easily transportable chocolate was a perfect complement to soldiers' existing rations.

Mars and Murrie parted ways in 1945 when the former purchased full ownership of their joint company. The move followed shortly after World War II ended.

In 1981, the NASA ship Columbia blasted off into space with an intrepid cargo amid the astronauts: M&Ms. As a result of this historic mission, these candy-coated chocolates became the first sweets to ever traverse beyond Earth's atmosphere.

It’s not only M&M that gives a taste of the Mars family. Famous for their delicious chocolate creations, Frank Mars was also responsible for creating another classic treat - the beloved Mars bar.

Mars Inc. is responsible for a wide variety of iconic products, ranging from classic chocolates like Milky Way and Snickers to popular side dishes such as Uncle Ben's Rice.

