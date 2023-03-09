The Food Additive MSG: Good or Bad for You?

Photo by Edward Franklin on Unsplash

Monosodium Glutamate, or MSG for short, is a common additive found in some of our favorite processed convenience foods.

Used to intensify taste, monosodium glutamate serves up a flavor boost in our favorite savory dishes and has become one of the food industry's go-tos for enhancing traditional cuisines with its signature umami taste.

But it’s not just the canned soup aisle that can contain this mysterious ingredient - restaurants and fast food eateries have been known to use MSG as an enhancer too.

While it's found naturally in many high-protein foods, MSG is often added as a flavor enhancer during food processing. Its presence has become ubiquitous in various products on supermarket shelves adding an extra layer of taste to enhance the consumer experience.

According to Healthline, the foods that contain MSG are:

Animal proteins: chicken, beef, salmon, mackerel, scallops, crab, shrimp

chicken, beef, salmon, mackerel, scallops, crab, shrimp Cheese: Parmesan, Emmenthal, cheddar, Roquefort

Parmesan, Emmenthal, cheddar, Roquefort Vegetables: tomatoes, onions, cabbage, green peas, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli

tomatoes, onions, cabbage, green peas, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli Processed meats: pepperoni, bacon, pastrami, sausages, salami

pepperoni, bacon, pastrami, sausages, salami Sauces and dressings: soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, salad dressings

soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, salad dressings Premade and packaged foods: canned soups, canned tuna, frozen meals, crackers, potato chips, flavored snacks

canned soups, canned tuna, frozen meals, crackers, potato chips, flavored snacks Condiments: seasoning blends, rubs

Fast food chains are also making use of the industry-favored seasoning – with fan favorites like fried chicken, nuggets, and French fries.

MSG has been stirring up debate for over 50 years, following a 1969 study that found that excessive consumption caused permanent neurological damage and hindered growth in mice. This research sparked an ongoing discussion around the controversial substance.

Even so, the additive has been found to have minimal impact on human brain health due to its inability to penetrate the protective blood-brain barrier.

MSG has become even more controversial with some studies suggesting that consuming it may lead to weight gain and metabolic syndrome. However, other research offers no clear connection between MSG and these conditions.

While MSG is generally deemed safe as an additive, some people may be sensitive to the compound and experience symptoms such as headaches, sweating, or numbness after consuming a large quantity.

While the jury is still out on whether MSG sensitivity should be a legitimate concern, it's worth noting that of those tested, more individuals experienced an adverse reaction to MSG than did to the placebo.

With 36% reporting reactions to MSG and 25% responding similarly with respect to the placebo, this data could suggest food additive sensitivities are not something we can ignore.

In conclusion, while it can be safely consumed by most people without adverse effects when taken sparingly, those who suffer from negative reactions should consider avoiding it altogether to protect their health and well-being.

Although MSG was once thought to be unhealthy and potentially hazardous, it is now considered safe when consumed in moderate amounts. A reevaluation of the evidence has dispelled 1960s-era myths surrounding the ingredient.

Those who haven't experienced any immediate adverse reactions can now enjoy it without worry, giving them one more flavor option in their culinary repertoire.

