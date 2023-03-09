Is Artificial Food Coloring Causing Cancer and Hyperactivity in Children?

Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash

While it may not be obvious, artificial food coloring is a part of many everyday items. From gummy bears to ketchup and beyond, these vibrant additives are used on a massive scale to enhance the color palette of various foods, adding an extra sparkle that can be alluring.

Despite the bright, vibrant colors and the extra appeal they bring to our meals, food dyes have become increasingly known in recent years, as health concerns over their use have emerged.

A number of people are susceptible to having allergic reactions to specific synthetic colorants like Blue 1, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

America's food scene has been painted with three signature hues: Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Together they account for an overwhelming 90% of all dyes used in the US culinary industry.

Fast Green or Green No. 3 dye is a controversial additive that has sparked an international debate: approved by the FDA in the U.S., yet banned from use in Europe and other countries around the globe.

According to Healthline, these are the most used food dyes approved by the FDA:

Red No. 3 (Erythrosine): A cherry-red coloring commonly used in candy, popsicles, and cake-decorating gels.

A dark red dye that is used in sports drinks, candy, condiments, and cereals.

A lemon-yellow dye that is found in candy, soft drinks, chips, popcorn, and cereals.

An orange-yellow dye that is used in candy, sauces, baked goods, and preserved fruits.

A greenish-blue dye used in ice cream, canned peas, packaged soups, popsicles, and icings.

A royal blue dye found in candy, ice cream, cereal, and snacks.

Growing evidence suggests that artificial food coloring may cause hyperactivity in some children, with research indicating varying levels of sensitivity among them. However, there is also research that indicates that some children may be more sensitive than others, leaving this to individual body reactivity.

Some studies have ignited debate around the potential health risks associated with certain food dyes, raising alarm over a possible carcinogenic link.

A study revealed that Red 3, or erythrosine, may be linked to an increased risk of thyroid tumors in animal models. As a result, the artificial dye is being replaced by its safer alternative – Red 40-in most food items in need of coloring.

However, there is also an array of animal studies that have come to the surprising conclusion that certain most food dyes lack any carcinogenic connections.

With the increased use of artificial food coloring in our diets, experts are calling for more research to understand its potential effects on human health.

Scientists are calling for further research to determine the long-term safety of artificial food coloring, in order to assess its potential effects on human health.

The healthiest diets are built around whole foods, which are naturally free of artificial ingredients like food coloring. Keep processed items to a minimum and fuel your body with nutrient-rich produce instead!

