Is Artificial Food Coloring Causing Cancer and Hyperactivity in Children?

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDNB0_0lCsWt8V00
Photo byEaters CollectiveonUnsplash

While it may not be obvious, artificial food coloring is a part of many everyday items. From gummy bears to ketchup and beyond, these vibrant additives are used on a massive scale to enhance the color palette of various foods, adding an extra sparkle that can be alluring.

Despite the bright, vibrant colors and the extra appeal they bring to our meals, food dyes have become increasingly known in recent years, as health concerns over their use have emerged.

A number of people are susceptible to having allergic reactions to specific synthetic colorants like Blue 1, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

America's food scene has been painted with three signature hues: Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Together they account for an overwhelming 90% of all dyes used in the US culinary industry.

Fast Green or Green No. 3 dye is a controversial additive that has sparked an international debate: approved by the FDA in the U.S., yet banned from use in Europe and other countries around the globe.

According to Healthline, these are the most used food dyes approved by the FDA:

  • Red No. 3 (Erythrosine): A cherry-red coloring commonly used in candy, popsicles, and cake-decorating gels.
  • Red No. 40 (Allura Red): A dark red dye that is used in sports drinks, candy, condiments, and cereals.
  • Yellow No. 5 (Tartrazine): A lemon-yellow dye that is found in candy, soft drinks, chips, popcorn, and cereals.
  • Yellow No. 6 (Sunset Yellow): An orange-yellow dye that is used in candy, sauces, baked goods, and preserved fruits.
  • Blue No. 1 (Brilliant Blue): A greenish-blue dye used in ice cream, canned peas, packaged soups, popsicles, and icings.
  • Blue No. 2 (Indigo Carmine): A royal blue dye found in candy, ice cream, cereal, and snacks.

Growing evidence suggests that artificial food coloring may cause hyperactivity in some children, with research indicating varying levels of sensitivity among them. However, there is also research that indicates that some children may be more sensitive than others, leaving this to individual body reactivity.

Some studies have ignited debate around the potential health risks associated with certain food dyes, raising alarm over a possible carcinogenic link.

A study revealed that Red 3, or erythrosine, may be linked to an increased risk of thyroid tumors in animal models. As a result, the artificial dye is being replaced by its safer alternative – Red 40-in most food items in need of coloring.

However, there is also an array of animal studies that have come to the surprising conclusion that certain most food dyes lack any carcinogenic connections.

With the increased use of artificial food coloring in our diets, experts are calling for more research to understand its potential effects on human health.

Scientists are calling for further research to determine the long-term safety of artificial food coloring, in order to assess its potential effects on human health.

The healthiest diets are built around whole foods, which are naturally free of artificial ingredients like food coloring. Keep processed items to a minimum and fuel your body with nutrient-rich produce instead!

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/common-food-additives#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/food-dyes
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23026007/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15613992/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20551163/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2824305/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2160137/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19095036/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26364875/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# artificial coloring# food# health# food additives# alternative medicine

Comments / 1

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
8K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

Salem, MA

Little Girl’s Witchcraft Accusations Caused 7 People to Be Hanged and Burned

Scotland’s Paisley was the town where one of Western Europe’s last witch trials began. Four years prior, 19 innocents were executed over false charges of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

Read full story
45 comments

The Living Skeleton Man Had an Indented Chest and Arms as Thin as a Flute

During a major part of the 19th century, the so-called freak shows were a sensation among audiences in Europe and America. These exhibitions featured an array of curiosities, from conjoined twins, giants, and little people to people with physical deformities or extra limbs.

Read full story

M&M: What Do the Famous Letters Stand For?

Decades after its initial launch and with millions of fans across the globe – M&M, this classic candy treat has finally revealed what those two letters stand for!. For over 80 years, the beloved confectionary brand has been delighting taste buds around the world with its signature multicolored button-shaped chocolates.

Read full story
44 comments

The Food Additive MSG: Good or Bad for You?

Monosodium Glutamate, or MSG for short, is a common additive found in some of our favorite processed convenience foods. Used to intensify taste, monosodium glutamate serves up a flavor boost in our favorite savory dishes and has become one of the food industry's go-tos for enhancing traditional cuisines with its signature umami taste.

Read full story
3 comments

Mothers Used to Air Babies in Cages Hung Outside Their High-Rise Windows

In 1922, the “baby cage” made its debut as an invention to help parents with children raised in high-rise apartments. However, this was not a completely new idea; it had been suggested 16 years earlier by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt's book ‘The Care and Feeding of Children’, published in 1884.

Read full story
10 comments

Man Sued Woman for $1,700,000 Over Being Friend Zoned

A Singaporean resident by the name of K Kawshigan sued his former friend in a multi-million dollar case after she rejected him as her romantic partner. The man alleged that the woman caused him emotional distress due to her refusal and seeks compensation in the equivalent of $1,700,000 for the mental anguish suffered.

Read full story
1 comments

Physicist Considers Life After Death Impossible from a Scientific Standpoint

Scientists have always declared that the phenomenon of life after death is, from a scientific standpoint, improbable. For ages, the human race has grappled with the mystery of our postmortem destiny. As centuries pass and species evolve, this is a query that still remains unanswered.

Read full story
284 comments

Cancer and ADHD Causing Food Additive Still Approved for Mass Consumption

From soft drinks to pickles, fruit purees, jams, pickled fish, olives, margarine, beer, fruit yogurts, and a wide variety of canned veggies, sodium benzoate is a widely used preservative that helps keep your favorite packaged foods and beverages fresh.

Read full story
125 comments

Man Found Way to Charge Cold Callers for Every Minute of Conversation

After enduring countless interruptions from telemarketers while he was trying to enjoy a peaceful time at home, Lee Beaumont outsmarted them in a clever bid for revenge. His ingenious plan netted him nearly $2,500 - leaving his cold callers with the bill this time!

Read full story
42 comments

Research Links Common Food Additives to Gut Health and Weight Loss

Despite the widespread and well-grounded belief that food additives are a big threat to our general health, there are 2 common additives that can actually help the body when consumed in moderation. These 2 components are Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum.

Read full story
3 comments

Hundreds of Police Officers and Civilians Reported Triangular UFOs Lighting up the Night Sky

For a few years after 1989, the Belgian skies have seen strange events as hundreds of ordinary citizens have reported sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Shockingly, in 1991 a UFO was even pursued by military fighters and tracked on their radar screens - marking it an incident officially confirmed to media representatives by high-ranking members of Belgium's armed forces.

Read full story
6 comments

Additive in Processed Meat Linked to Cancer by Numerous Studies

Processed meats wouldn't be the same without sodium nitrite, an ingredient that keeps bacteria at bay while adding a savory flavor and colorful pinkish hue. Our health, however, has a different opinion, as the preservative has been proven to cause a myriad of severe health consequences.

Read full story
48 comments
Charlotte County, FL

Another Floridian Killed by Brain-Eating Micro-Organism From Tap Water

In a tragic incident, a man from Charlotte County, Florida, passed away after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating micro-organism. The cause is suspected to be the contaminated tap water in his home.

Read full story
79 comments

Illustrious Professor Warns That Winning the Lottery Doesn’t Make People Happy

A professor's insight on material wealth reveals why a multi-million dollar lottery win won't bring long-term happiness - cash may not be king after all. Winning the lottery is a dream that many people harbor during their lifetimes, hoping for an opportunity to acquire substantial wealth in one lucky swoop.

Read full story
26 comments

The Deepest Drill-Hole on Earth Spurred the Legend of the ‘Well to Hell'

The urban legend of 'The Well to Hell', believed by many to be a hoax, debuted at the end of the 1980s, when Russian scientists located in Siberia succeeded in a massive project to drill the deepest borehole on earth. The legend says that once they drilled deep enough, the engineers came across an extremely hot cavity from where they could hear tormented screams, believed to be the screams of the damned in Hell.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Link Main Food Additive to America’s Obesity Epidemic

The ubiquitous sweetener, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), has become an ingredient of choice for many processed foods. Its prevalence in soda, juice, candy, and breakfast cereals is one factor that helps explain the American obesity crisis.

Read full story
109 comments

NASA to Launch Mission on Asteroid Worth More Than Earth Economy

NASA is poised to launch a historic mission, setting their sights on an asteroid that could make everyone on Earth immensely wealthy. If successful in retrieving precious materials from the cosmic body, this exploration will be one for the history books and have profound consequences for mankind's future!

Read full story
7 comments
Arkansas State

Mysterious Orb of Light in Arkansas Baffling Locals for Ages

Locals in southern Arkansas are baffled by the mysterious Gurdon Light, which illuminates a path through nearby trees off Interstate 30. Reports of its white-blue or orange glow have intrigued onlookers for years.

Read full story
14 comments

Astronomers Believe Aliens Contacted Earth 4 Times as Unidentified Object Sends Regular Signals

Could this be the proof we've been searching for? Scientists have discovered an "impossible" spinning object over 4,000 light years away sending regular radio signals to Earth. Could these mysterious bleeps really mean extra-terrestrial contact is finally here - or could there simply be a natural explanation? Find out more about the four occasions that scientists believed aliens were trying to reach us...

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy