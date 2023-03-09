Mothers Used to Air Babies in Cages Hung Outside Their High-Rise Windows

Photo by Edward Go on Unsplash

In 1922, the “baby cage” made its debut as an invention to help parents with children raised in high-rise apartments.

However, this was not a completely new idea; it had been suggested 16 years earlier by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt's book ‘The Care and Feeding of Children’, published in 1884.

In his work, Emmett presented the importance of fresh air for newborns.

Through careful examination and description, he argued that "the life-giving properties of oxygen are just as essential to a baby's growth and development as a balanced diet". His assertion was further supported by noting improvements in appetite, digestion, and complexion - all signs showing increasing levels of health when exposed to natural elements.

Parents used the practice of baby hardening as a way to toughen up their little ones and grant them immunity against minor illnesses.

This process traditionally involved exposing babies to cold temperatures - both outdoors or via cold-water baths - in an effort to build strength and resistance against common ailments.

Some parents went above and beyond - such as Eleanor Roosevelt, with limited knowledge about handling babies at that time, who acquired a chicken-wire crib after her daughter Anna was born.

She thought that her daughter Anna's naps would be best enjoyed fresh air- so she hung a bassinet out the window!

Unfortunately for this resourceful mother, her alarmed neighbors were less than thrilled with her inventive parenting technique – almost calling the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

In 1922, Emma Read of Spokane, Washington made history with the commercial patent for a baby cage – a device that grabbed headlines in interwar London when it became popular among those living without access to backyards.

She brought the modern portable baby cages to life when her patent was granted the next year. These inventive, practical designs came with curtains that rolled up or down for warmth and light respectively; as well as an overlapping roof that helped protect against snow - perfect for napping little ones.

In the 1930s, baby cages were all the rage in London; however, it wasn't until much later that society recognized their inherent dangers and they quickly lost favor.

Thankfully with more caution being taken these days to ensure children's safety, this once-innovative invention has since become a distant memory.

