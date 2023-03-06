Man Found Way to Charge Cold Callers for Every Minute of Conversation

After enduring countless interruptions from telemarketers while he was trying to enjoy a peaceful time at home, Lee Beaumont outsmarted them in a clever bid for revenge. His ingenious plan netted him nearly $2,500 - leaving his cold callers with the bill this time!

Here’s how he achieved this.

With companies constantly interrupting his favorite shows and leisure time, Lee Beaumont refused to accept this annoyance and decided to make lemonade out of lemons.

He found a way to turn the frequent calls into something rewarding for himself.

The enterprising Brit from Leeds used his innovative business acumen to turn a profit. By purchasing a phone number that starts with '08' (a taxable phone number), the savvy investor started to make money whenever cold callers reached out to him with various pitches.

However, he was smart enough to keep 2 numbers. He gave out the 08 number to utility companies and used it for validating various services, but ensured his family could always get in touch without incurring extra costs, by calling him on a number that only they knew.

By setting up a separate line just for them, he allowed friends and loved ones to call him free of charge.

After doing some research online, Beaumont found there were different charges per minute for different 08 type numbers and consequently chose the most expensive one. He wanted to make sure that talking to telemarketers for minutes on end was worth his while.

And although it wasn’t a huge sum, the money kept pouring in and soon he amounted to the equivalent of almost $2,500.

However, soon after introducing the new phone number, he noticed that his cold calls had nearly halved – an indication of the system's success. Less callers were bothering him and the ones that did were charged for the time.

While initially, he was getting between 20 and 30 calls a month, the number dropped to about 15 when the telemarketers realized he was capitalizing on their incoming requests.

Beaumont thought that having an 08 number would stop the calls altogether, but some companies were ok with it and kept calling instead of emailing. This was something he was ok with, now even wanting to get more chargeable phone calls.

However, the phone company providing the number warns against the overuse and misuse of such numbers.

Listeners should steer clear of using premium rate numbers for any purpose other than their intended use, as doing so may put them at risk of incurring fines and violating codes, they say.

