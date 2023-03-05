Research Links Common Food Additives to Gut Health and Weight Loss

Zoe Dixon

Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash

Despite the widespread and well-grounded belief that food additives are a big threat to our general health, there are 2 common additives that can actually help the body when consumed in moderation. These 2 components are Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum.

Guar Gum

Though often overlooked, guar gum is a key component of many food items we all know and love.

This versatile long-chain carbohydrate has been used to thicken and bind dishes such as ice cream, salad dressings, sauces, and soups for years in the food industry - making it an essential ingredient behind our favorite recipes!

A study suggested guar gum as a possible remedy to combat some of the uncomfortable symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome, such as bloating and constipation. This natural source of dietary fiber is packed full of numerous health benefits that could offer positive solutions for those who suffer from IBS.

A trio of studies revealed that consuming guar gum with meals may lead to greater satiety and fewer calories consumed later in the day. This suggests individuals looking to reduce their calorie intake might benefit from adding this dietary supplement to their daily routine.

Further studies indicate that guar gum may be beneficial in managing glucose and total cholesterol levels, promoting better health.

However, anything in excess can be damaging.

Excessive amounts of guar gum can be detrimental to one's health, so it’s important to follow serving sizes when ingesting this dietary supplement.

One reason is that guar gum can swell up to 20 times its size, the expansion possibly leading to serious health issues such as esophagus or small intestine obstruction.

For some, consumption of guar gum may lead to uncomfortable digestive issues like gas, bloating, and cramps. These mild symptoms can range in severity among individuals if they develop them at all.

Despite its abundance in food products, guar gum is deemed safe when consumed within recommended dosages.

It's an invaluable part of the modern diet due to its wide variety of uses and harmless nature.

The FDA has taken a proactive stance to protect consumers by setting stringent limits on the use of guar gum in food products, ensuring people can enjoy their meals without worrying about potential health complications due to overconsumption.

Xanthan Gum

With its thickening and stabilizing abilities, xanthan gum has become a go-to ingredient for food manufacturers across the world - boosting texture and flavor in everything from salads to soups.

From creamy dressings to flavorful syrups and sauces, this versatile additive is shaping up culinary creations everywhere!

For those looking to recreate traditional baked goods without using gluten, xanthan gum is often a go-to ingredient. This versatile starch offers a unique nutrient profile and improves the texture of many dishes, making it an attractive alternative for people in need of wheat-free treats.

From its use as a thickener and stabilizer in common food items to studies showing promising health benefits, xanthan gum is proving itself beneficial beyond the culinary world.

Recent research shows that this versatile substance could offer incredible advantages when it comes to digestive issues and weight management among other areas of well-being.

One study found that adding xanthan gum to rice could help reduce the amount of blood sugar in those who consume it, as opposed to the studied group who consumed rice without the gum.

Another study has discovered that consuming xanthan gum over a period of six weeks could bring about multiple health benefits, such as lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels accompanied by an increase in feelings of satiety.

Although there is still some uncertainty surrounding the potential benefits of consuming xanthan gum, recent research suggests that it’s beneficial when consumed in moderation, while excessive consumption could come with a range of digestive issues including soft stool and gas.

For the majority of people, xanthan gum consumption is not cause for alarm.

However, if any adverse reactions begin to occur after ingesting it – such as stomach pain or nausea – reducing intake and ultimately removing it from one's diet may be wise considerations.

