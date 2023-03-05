Hundreds of Police Officers and Civilians Reported Triangular UFOs Lighting up the Night Sky

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESz87_0l8DBRAm00
Photo byHaziq MehboobonUnsplash

For a few years after 1989, the Belgian skies have seen strange events as hundreds of ordinary citizens have reported sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Shockingly, in 1991 a UFO was even pursued by military fighters and tracked on their radar screens - marking it an incident officially confirmed to media representatives by high-ranking members of Belgium's armed forces.

Many have claimed that the government is denying and hiding reports of unidentified flying objects, yet military servicemen and police officers are adamant they’ve witnessed the mysterious aerial phenomena themselves.

On the evening of November 29, 1989, two Belgian federal police officers patrolling near the German border stumbled across a strange sight - an otherwise normal field aglow with intense light generated by a flying object.

What transpired next became known as one of Belgium's longest UFO mysteries to date.

As they navigated down a rural road near the small town of Eupen, an unexpected sight appeared, that looked to the officers like an alien craft.

Up ahead lay a mysterious triangular platform and bright lights that cast out in all directions.

In shock, the officers contacted their local dispatcher Albert Creutz to report what had occurred; however, he remained skeptical until noting it in his log book minutes later.

Policemen Nicoll and Montige started to follow the mysterious object down the road, guided by its bright lights that illuminated their path.

As they drove on, they felt watched. It was as if somebody from inside the object was surveying their every move.

In a mysterious flash of light, the unidentified object could suddenly be seen all the way into Creutz's office in Eupen. He was left to ponder what this peculiar sight could be - leaving everyone wondering just what had arrived that day.

The two officers who were in pursuit on the ground were following the object make its way towards the town when it suddenly came to a stop near Eupen.

To their surprise, they witnessed it measure something on the ground before continuing its mysterious mission.

After a half-hour of observation, the two men witnessed an incredible sight - a second spacecraft arriving and taking off into space, shaped the same as the first one.

This time Creutz himself knew he also had a brush with the paranormal - he witnessed the second UFO first hand and that was the first moment when he knew for a fact that the tales of his colleagues were true.

Only a few minutes later, two other Belgian policemen on patrol a few miles north of the initial sighting saw the object themselves.

Immediately assuming it was American aircraft, their fear quickly turned into confusion when they realized that what had arrived in their airspace wasn't made on US soil. Or any soil for that matter.

The mysterious sightings of the brightly-lit craft filled the night sky in an area spanning less than twenty miles, leading residents to witness four separate unexplained occurrences within one hour.

The final sighting saw the mysterious object transforming into a single beam of light and disappearing without further explanation.

That day, eleven police officers and more than one hundred citizens reported the same strange encounter – each individual describing a triangular object that had flown above them.

What followed in the next months was equally astonishing: hundreds of different witnesses came forward with very similar tales about this bizarre occurrence.

In April of 1990, a man unveiled photographic evidence of the mysterious object that had been sighted in Belgium previously.

The captivating photo showed a craft with three dazzling lights and a distinct triangular shape which left many minds agog.

In the twilight hours of March 1990, one month before the photographic proof, an otherworldly spectacle descended once again upon Brussels.

Diners reveling in a night out were witness to a strange sequence of lights blazing across the evening sky - sparking yet another wave of UFO sightings.

Located 30 miles away, the NATO tracking station found the same, but they had difficulty determining what kind of object they encountered. They knew one thing for sure: it was in the same place as reported by the dinner guests.

In a rapid response to the detected unidentified object, two F-16s from the country's Air Force were promptly dispatched for reconnaissance.

An unexpected aerial drama unfolded as the two F-16s found themselves in a chase game that they were bound to lose. The mysterious craft outmaneuvered its pursuers and flew away at immense speed.

The object then ascended from 7,000 feet up to 10,000 before plummeting at nearly supersonic speeds all the way down to a mere 500 ft. At 990 knots, the acceleration was faster than the speed of sound and the dumbfounded pilots watching were aware that no human pilot could have survived that.

Astonishingly, the aircraft surpassed the speed of sound without a sonic boom being heard on the ground.

Although the mysterious unidentified flying objects have been witnessed by thousands and even detected on military radar, identified as capable of outpacing fighter jets, there still remain skeptics who refuse to believe this even happened.

Although skeptics insist the Belgium UFO sightings of 1989 were mere hysteria, eyewitness testimonies are adamant that something unusual has been observed in the Belgian skies.

Adding to this mystery is the series of strange radar readings which have yet to be fully explained by atmospheric or other scientific factors.

In 2011, a mysterious figure stepped forward and shook the world of ufology to its core: Patrick Maréchal claimed that he was responsible for hoaxing one of the Belgium UFO photographs. But that doesn’t invalidate the massive number of people who witnessed their presence firsthand.

Skeptics dismiss these sightings as mass delusion, but in spite of their doubts, we still may be left with an unsolved mystery - nearly 35 years after the original event.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://unsolvedmysteries.fandom.com/wiki/Belgium_UFO

https://unsolved.com/gallery/belgian-ufo/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UFO_sightings_in_Belgium

https://theweek.com/articles/905215/30-years-later-still-dont-know-what-really-happened-during-belgian-ufo-wave

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-belgium-ufo-odd-idUSTRE76Q3MI20110727

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# aliens# extraterrestrial# history# unsolved mysteries

Comments / 6

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
8K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

The Food Additive MSG: Good or Bad for You?

Monosodium Glutamate, or MSG for short, is a common additive found in some of our favorite processed convenience foods. Used to intensify taste, monosodium glutamate serves up a flavor boost in our favorite savory dishes and has become one of the food industry's go-tos for enhancing traditional cuisines with its signature umami taste.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Artificial Food Coloring Causing Cancer and Hyperactivity in Children?

While it may not be obvious, artificial food coloring is a part of many everyday items. From gummy bears to ketchup and beyond, these vibrant additives are used on a massive scale to enhance the color palette of various foods, adding an extra sparkle that can be alluring.

Read full story
1 comments

Mothers Used to Air Babies in Cages Hung Outside Their High-Rise Windows

In 1922, the “baby cage” made its debut as an invention to help parents with children raised in high-rise apartments. However, this was not a completely new idea; it had been suggested 16 years earlier by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt's book ‘The Care and Feeding of Children’, published in 1884.

Read full story
10 comments

Man Sued Woman for $1,700,000 Over Being Friend Zoned

A Singaporean resident by the name of K Kawshigan sued his former friend in a multi-million dollar case after she rejected him as her romantic partner. The man alleged that the woman caused him emotional distress due to her refusal and seeks compensation in the equivalent of $1,700,000 for the mental anguish suffered.

Read full story
1 comments

Physicist Considers Life After Death Impossible from a Scientific Standpoint

Scientists have always declared that the phenomenon of life after death is, from a scientific standpoint, improbable. For ages, the human race has grappled with the mystery of our postmortem destiny. As centuries pass and species evolve, this is a query that still remains unanswered.

Read full story
240 comments

Cancer and ADHD Causing Food Additive Still Approved for Mass Consumption

From soft drinks to pickles, fruit purees, jams, pickled fish, olives, margarine, beer, fruit yogurts, and a wide variety of canned veggies, sodium benzoate is a widely used preservative that helps keep your favorite packaged foods and beverages fresh.

Read full story
108 comments

Man Found Way to Charge Cold Callers for Every Minute of Conversation

After enduring countless interruptions from telemarketers while he was trying to enjoy a peaceful time at home, Lee Beaumont outsmarted them in a clever bid for revenge. His ingenious plan netted him nearly $2,500 - leaving his cold callers with the bill this time!

Read full story
36 comments

Research Links Common Food Additives to Gut Health and Weight Loss

Despite the widespread and well-grounded belief that food additives are a big threat to our general health, there are 2 common additives that can actually help the body when consumed in moderation. These 2 components are Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum.

Read full story
3 comments

Additive in Processed Meat Linked to Cancer by Numerous Studies

Processed meats wouldn't be the same without sodium nitrite, an ingredient that keeps bacteria at bay while adding a savory flavor and colorful pinkish hue. Our health, however, has a different opinion, as the preservative has been proven to cause a myriad of severe health consequences.

Read full story
45 comments
Charlotte County, FL

Another Floridian Killed by Brain-Eating Micro-Organism From Tap Water

In a tragic incident, a man from Charlotte County, Florida, passed away after being infected with an extremely rare brain-eating micro-organism. The cause is suspected to be the contaminated tap water in his home.

Read full story
79 comments

Illustrious Professor Warns That Winning the Lottery Doesn’t Make People Happy

A professor's insight on material wealth reveals why a multi-million dollar lottery win won't bring long-term happiness - cash may not be king after all. Winning the lottery is a dream that many people harbor during their lifetimes, hoping for an opportunity to acquire substantial wealth in one lucky swoop.

Read full story
26 comments

The Deepest Drill-Hole on Earth Spurred the Legend of the ‘Well to Hell'

The urban legend of 'The Well to Hell', believed by many to be a hoax, debuted at the end of the 1980s, when Russian scientists located in Siberia succeeded in a massive project to drill the deepest borehole on earth. The legend says that once they drilled deep enough, the engineers came across an extremely hot cavity from where they could hear tormented screams, believed to be the screams of the damned in Hell.

Read full story
1 comments

Studies Link Main Food Additive to America’s Obesity Epidemic

The ubiquitous sweetener, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), has become an ingredient of choice for many processed foods. Its prevalence in soda, juice, candy, and breakfast cereals is one factor that helps explain the American obesity crisis.

Read full story
105 comments

NASA to Launch Mission on Asteroid Worth More Than Earth Economy

NASA is poised to launch a historic mission, setting their sights on an asteroid that could make everyone on Earth immensely wealthy. If successful in retrieving precious materials from the cosmic body, this exploration will be one for the history books and have profound consequences for mankind's future!

Read full story
7 comments
Arkansas State

Mysterious Orb of Light in Arkansas Baffling Locals for Ages

Locals in southern Arkansas are baffled by the mysterious Gurdon Light, which illuminates a path through nearby trees off Interstate 30. Reports of its white-blue or orange glow have intrigued onlookers for years.

Read full story
14 comments

Astronomers Believe Aliens Contacted Earth 4 Times as Unidentified Object Sends Regular Signals

Could this be the proof we've been searching for? Scientists have discovered an "impossible" spinning object over 4,000 light years away sending regular radio signals to Earth. Could these mysterious bleeps really mean extra-terrestrial contact is finally here - or could there simply be a natural explanation? Find out more about the four occasions that scientists believed aliens were trying to reach us...

Read full story
29 comments

Colonel Sanders Nephew Accidentally Leaks Top Secret KFC Recipe

It’s no secret that the finger-licking good Kentucky Fried Chicken has a secret recipe. We’ve known that since we were kids. But now we also found out the recipe, which was inadvertently leaked by Colonel Sanders’ very own nephew.

Read full story
70 comments

Team of Scientists Preparing for Possible Alien Contact

A group of daring scientists are sounding the alarm; they urge humanity to be proactive and ready itself for first contact with extraterrestrial life forms before it's too late. The time for preparation, according to researchers, has come.

Read full story
14 comments

Alleged Time Traveler Warns About Aliens Taking Over Earth Some Time This Year

An enigmatic figure with a Tik Tok account claims to have transcended time and space and warns that extraterrestrial forces are set to colonize Earth in 2023. Will their prophecies come true, or will this be just another futuristic fantasy that belongs in books and movies?

Read full story
1109 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy