Hundreds of Police Officers and Civilians Reported Triangular UFOs Lighting up the Night Sky

For a few years after 1989, the Belgian skies have seen strange events as hundreds of ordinary citizens have reported sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Shockingly, in 1991 a UFO was even pursued by military fighters and tracked on their radar screens - marking it an incident officially confirmed to media representatives by high-ranking members of Belgium's armed forces.

Many have claimed that the government is denying and hiding reports of unidentified flying objects, yet military servicemen and police officers are adamant they’ve witnessed the mysterious aerial phenomena themselves.

On the evening of November 29, 1989, two Belgian federal police officers patrolling near the German border stumbled across a strange sight - an otherwise normal field aglow with intense light generated by a flying object.

What transpired next became known as one of Belgium's longest UFO mysteries to date.

As they navigated down a rural road near the small town of Eupen, an unexpected sight appeared, that looked to the officers like an alien craft.

Up ahead lay a mysterious triangular platform and bright lights that cast out in all directions.

In shock, the officers contacted their local dispatcher Albert Creutz to report what had occurred; however, he remained skeptical until noting it in his log book minutes later.

Policemen Nicoll and Montige started to follow the mysterious object down the road, guided by its bright lights that illuminated their path.

As they drove on, they felt watched. It was as if somebody from inside the object was surveying their every move.

In a mysterious flash of light, the unidentified object could suddenly be seen all the way into Creutz's office in Eupen. He was left to ponder what this peculiar sight could be - leaving everyone wondering just what had arrived that day.

The two officers who were in pursuit on the ground were following the object make its way towards the town when it suddenly came to a stop near Eupen.

To their surprise, they witnessed it measure something on the ground before continuing its mysterious mission.

After a half-hour of observation, the two men witnessed an incredible sight - a second spacecraft arriving and taking off into space, shaped the same as the first one.

This time Creutz himself knew he also had a brush with the paranormal - he witnessed the second UFO first hand and that was the first moment when he knew for a fact that the tales of his colleagues were true.

Only a few minutes later, two other Belgian policemen on patrol a few miles north of the initial sighting saw the object themselves.

Immediately assuming it was American aircraft, their fear quickly turned into confusion when they realized that what had arrived in their airspace wasn't made on US soil. Or any soil for that matter.

The mysterious sightings of the brightly-lit craft filled the night sky in an area spanning less than twenty miles, leading residents to witness four separate unexplained occurrences within one hour.

The final sighting saw the mysterious object transforming into a single beam of light and disappearing without further explanation.

That day, eleven police officers and more than one hundred citizens reported the same strange encounter – each individual describing a triangular object that had flown above them.

What followed in the next months was equally astonishing: hundreds of different witnesses came forward with very similar tales about this bizarre occurrence.

In April of 1990, a man unveiled photographic evidence of the mysterious object that had been sighted in Belgium previously.

The captivating photo showed a craft with three dazzling lights and a distinct triangular shape which left many minds agog.

In the twilight hours of March 1990, one month before the photographic proof, an otherworldly spectacle descended once again upon Brussels.

Diners reveling in a night out were witness to a strange sequence of lights blazing across the evening sky - sparking yet another wave of UFO sightings.

Located 30 miles away, the NATO tracking station found the same, but they had difficulty determining what kind of object they encountered. They knew one thing for sure: it was in the same place as reported by the dinner guests.

In a rapid response to the detected unidentified object, two F-16s from the country's Air Force were promptly dispatched for reconnaissance.

An unexpected aerial drama unfolded as the two F-16s found themselves in a chase game that they were bound to lose. The mysterious craft outmaneuvered its pursuers and flew away at immense speed.

The object then ascended from 7,000 feet up to 10,000 before plummeting at nearly supersonic speeds all the way down to a mere 500 ft. At 990 knots, the acceleration was faster than the speed of sound and the dumbfounded pilots watching were aware that no human pilot could have survived that.

Astonishingly, the aircraft surpassed the speed of sound without a sonic boom being heard on the ground.

Although the mysterious unidentified flying objects have been witnessed by thousands and even detected on military radar, identified as capable of outpacing fighter jets, there still remain skeptics who refuse to believe this even happened.

Although skeptics insist the Belgium UFO sightings of 1989 were mere hysteria, eyewitness testimonies are adamant that something unusual has been observed in the Belgian skies.

Adding to this mystery is the series of strange radar readings which have yet to be fully explained by atmospheric or other scientific factors.

In 2011, a mysterious figure stepped forward and shook the world of ufology to its core: Patrick Maréchal claimed that he was responsible for hoaxing one of the Belgium UFO photographs. But that doesn’t invalidate the massive number of people who witnessed their presence firsthand.

Skeptics dismiss these sightings as mass delusion, but in spite of their doubts, we still may be left with an unsolved mystery - nearly 35 years after the original event.

