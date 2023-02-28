The Deepest Drill-Hole on Earth Spurred the Legend of the ‘Well to Hell'

Photo by Marc Szeglat on Unsplash

The urban legend of 'The Well to Hell', believed by many to be a hoax, debuted at the end of the 1980s, when Russian scientists located in Siberia succeeded in a massive project to drill the deepest borehole on earth. The legend says that once they drilled deep enough, the engineers came across an extremely hot cavity from where they could hear tormented screams, believed to be the screams of the damned in Hell.

The hole was named The Kola Superdeep Borehole and it’s located just beyond Russia’s border with Norway, running more than 40,000 feet into Earth’s crust.

To get a better perspective, the Kola hole is deeper than both Mount Everest and Japan's Mount Fuji combined. It also dwarfs the Mariana Trench – known to be Earth’s deepest point at 36,201 feet below sea level.

The initial purpose of the hole was a scientific one.

The project made remarkable discoveries that offered a glimpse into Earth's ancient history, never before seen.

The borehole plunged through more than 1.4 billion years of geological records and uncovered surprises such as water saturation in sealed rocks - assumed to be impossible – 14 species of extinct microorganisms, plus metallic deposits like gold, copper, and nickel were also discovered at astonishing depths.

However, the drilling operation reportedly reached a standstill when temperatures at the bottom of the borehole climbed to unprecedented heights. Models had suggested much lower figures, leaving seasoned engineers puzzled and stunned.

This is the moment when the scientific endeavor becomes an urban legend.

By 1989 the Russian engineers had already drilled for approximately 9 miles into the earth's crust, when they allegedly suddenly broke through into an extremely hot chamber, measured at close to 1,900 °F.

Baffled by this sudden discovery, they decided to lower into the cavity various pieces of sensory equipment, together with a heat-resistant microphone.

To their horror, the microphone is said to have captured a few terrifying seconds of what sounded like tormented screams, before it melted in the extreme heat. The ones who heard the screams were convinced their drilling broke into hell itself, and the sounds were the anguished shrieks of the damned.

Shocked and scared, most of the scientists fled the scene on the spot, but those who remained were in for an even more blood-curdling event.

Later that night, a blast of bright-colored gas allegedly exploded out of the borehole and shifted into the form of a huge winged demon, accompanied by the words ‘I have conquered’ written in fiery Russian letters.

Medics on site were reported to have given everyone who remained strong doses of sedatives to calm nerves and erase short-term memory.

After its release, the story grew in notoriety as it was broadcasted by newspapers, magazines, newsletters, and radio stations. Some were exposing it as a hoax and some were searching for proof of the shocking events.

To enhance its credibility, a correspondent to Art Bell's radio program Coast to Coast AM emailed in the terrifying audio presumably recorded by the microphone that was lowered into the well, accompanied by a letter:

I just recently began listening to your radio show and could not believe it when you talked about the sounds from hell tonight. My uncle had told me this story a couple of years ago, and I didn't believe him. Like one of your listeners who discounted the story as nothing more than just a religious newspaper fabricated account. The story about the digging, the hearing of the sounds from hell, is very real. It did occur in Siberia. My uncle collected videos on the paranormal and supernatural. He passed away fairly recently... He let me listen to one of the audio tapes that he had on the sounds from hell in Siberia, and I copied it. He received his copy from a friend who worked at the BBC...

The creepy audio was later on proved to be fake and the story overall received a lot of criticism for trying to influence the public into believing that proof of hell actually exists.

While the whole story has no documented or acceptable proof of its veracity, there are a few chilling facts that bring shivers down the spine of anyone who believes in its authenticity.

So far it's only been proven that the Soviet Union had indeed drilled a hole that remains to this day the deepest manmade hole on Earth. It’s located on the Russian Kola Peninsula, deep in the Arctic Circle, and it’s referred to as the Kola Superdeep Borehole.

The drilling station has been abandoned at the fall of the Soviet Union, but some still believe it is the entrance to hell and swear they can hear the screams of tortured souls. That’s how the borehole was named ‘The Well to Hell’.

