Studies Link Main Food Additive to America’s Obesity Epidemic

Photo by Qasim Malick on Unsplash

The ubiquitous sweetener, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), has become an ingredient of choice for many processed foods. Its prevalence in soda, juice, candy, and breakfast cereals is one factor that helps explain the American obesity crisis.

Consuming large amounts of fructose could lead to a variety of health conditions.

This simple sugar, found in many popular everyday foods and drinks, is increasingly causing public health concerns due to its potential for damage when ingested at excessive levels.

High-fructose corn syrup has been under scrutiny as research links its consumption to weight gain and diabetes risk. It appears that the ubiquitous sweetener, used in foods from soda to breakfast cereals, may come at a cost for public health.

A recent study has uncovered a link between long-term consumption of soda sweetened with sucrose and an increase in liver fat among those who are overweight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, even diet sodas were found to be less beneficial than plain water or milk when it came to maintaining healthy levels of hepatic lipids.

As concerns of fructose found in added sugars such as high fructose corn syrup continue to grow, science is making it clear that this should not be confused with the healthy amounts of natural fructose present in wholesome fruits.

While eating excessive quantities remains a challenge when consuming solely fruit, overall they remain an important part of any balanced diet.

In another groundbreaking study, 32 participants consumed drinks sweetened with either glucose or fructose for 10 weeks in order to uncover the effects of alternative sources of sugar intake.

Results indicated an increase in belly fat, elevated blood sugar levels, and impaired insulin sensitivity in the group who consumed fructose as compared to those who drank glucose-sweetened beverages.

Studies conducted on animal and in vitro models have generated evidence suggesting that fructose consumption may increase inflammation, a symptom closely linked to many life-threatening illnesses such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

Unsurprisingly, foods containing high-fructose corn syrup provide little more than empty calories and an unhealthy spike in sugar levels which offers no nutritional benefit to your diet.

If you're looking to make your meals healthier, consider opting for whole and unprocessed foods instead of processed ones. Sweeten them up naturally with ingredients like Stevia, yacon syrup, or fresh fruit!

With the availability of unhealthy snacks on store shelves, it's important to make a conscious choice towards healthier foods — those that don't contain high-fructose corn syrup or added sugars. Together with regular exercise and mindful meal planning, skipping sugary treats can be an effective way to improve health overall.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/common-food-additives#TOC_TITLE_HDR_6

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/why-high-fructose-corn-syrup-is-bad#2.-Increases-your-risk-of-fatty-liver-disease

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22205311/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19381015/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2518440/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4811063/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3492709/