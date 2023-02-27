NASA to Launch Mission on Asteroid Worth More Than Earth Economy

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

NASA is poised to launch a historic mission, setting their sights on an asteroid that could make everyone on Earth immensely wealthy. If successful in retrieving precious materials from the cosmic body, this exploration will be one for the history books and have profound consequences for mankind's future!

NASA's Psyche mission is ready to explore and uncover the secrets that lie deep within the mysterious 140-mile-wide asteroid, located between Mars and Jupiter.

With an estimated net worth of $10,000 quadrillion ($10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000), the Psyche asteroid is classified as one of our solar system's wealthiest members.

This cosmic giant has a treasure trove at its core featuring iron, nickel, and gold – materials that are also found deep within the Earth’s mantle.

The astronomical potential of mining a single asteroid has been revealed by Forbes, with the estimated worth dwarfing that of Earth's current annual economic output - roughly $74 trillion.

Arizona State University is taking the reins of a joint mission with NASA, entrusting JPL to lead mission management and navigation.

However, the mission has been delayed due to a host of technical difficulties. The spacecraft, originally scheduled for an August 2022 launch, was set to arrive at its destination in 2026; however, it now faces further delays as engineers grapple with software issues that have prevented liftoff.

After an extensive review, the space agency announced that their mission will launch no earlier than October 2023 and is due to arrive in 2029.

The groundbreaking project to the asteroid Psyche is set to become a pivotal moment for humanity - with researchers hoping that its unique composition, being comprised of exposed metallic heart material from a dead planet, will reveal new insight into our own planet's core.

Astonishingly, the asteroid is the remnant of an early planet from our solar system's foundational 'building blocks'. Made up primarily of nickel-iron core material, this ancient object provides new insight into our cosmic origins.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains what they expect to find:

“Deep within rocky, terrestrial planets – including Earth – scientists infer the presence of metallic cores, but these lie unreachably far below the planets’ rocky mantles and crusts. […] Because we cannot see or measure Earth’s core directly, Psyche offers a unique window into the violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planets.”

