Team of Scientists Preparing for Possible Alien Contact

Zoe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHl8l_0kvbIaiF00
Photo byNASAonUnsplash

A group of daring scientists are sounding the alarm; they urge humanity to be proactive and ready itself for first contact with extraterrestrial life forms before it's too late. The time for preparation, according to researchers, has come.

Could we be at a breakthrough moment in connecting with intelligent life beyond our planet?

Recent developments suggest that space-faring civilizations are closer than ever to communicating with one another and this is not just the scenario of sci-fi literature.

Scientists are launching a research hub to ensure humanity is ready for when we make contact with an extraterrestrial species. This new initiative aims to equip us with the knowledge and skills needed in order to effectively communicate, should such an encounter be made.

The University of St Andrews is on the path to making history, joining forces with the UK Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence’s (SETI) Research Network. Their mission: creating procedures and protocols that will be implemented when extraterrestrials are discovered. Or when they discover us.

International experts have been invited to collaborate around the world, providing insight into how humanity can safely explore outer space and manage potential legal ramifications.

This initiative could be a critical step forward in understanding what social consequences our extraterrestrial endeavors may bring.

After more than a decade without an update, SETI's contact protocols for alien life are in need of revision.

Scientists have agreed that these grounded conversational guidelines must be re-evaluated to keep up with current scientific understanding and advancements and the last time that happened was in 2010.

As technology quickly progresses, Dr. John Elliott – honorary research fellow at the School of Computer Science in St Andrews and coordinator for The Hub initiative – believes that now is the perfect time to ensure these technological advances are kept up-to-date.

From the desire to hear from extraterrestrial life comes a call for preparedness. Intense speculation abounds as to whether or not we will ever receive an alien message - and if so when that might happen.

Should it come tomorrow, are we ready?

Scientists are making sure they are not caught unaware, having resources organized both in scientific discovery and social/political stability should such contact occur eventually.

As curiosity about extraterrestrial life intensifies, NASA has taken a unique step of action with the launch of an eight-month UFO investigation.

With expectations for results to be announced as soon as next summer, space fans are eagerly awaiting this critical moment in humanity's search into intergalactic phenomena.

Last year, the Pentagon released the findings of an investigation into sightings of unidentified aerial objects. These phenomena were seen by military pilots in different parts of the world between 2004 and 2021, prompting the formation of a special task force to investigate further.

The investigations conducted have put to rest speculation that the mysterious objects spotted flying through the sky were of extraterrestrial origin.

Instead, experts believe they could be from an advanced aerial technology developed by another nation.

With time possibly being of the essence, Dr. Elliot has cautioned that studying a mysterious language previously undiscovered could prove to be an arduous task.

The process scientists are engaging in is complex and lengthy. Examining signals of extra-terrestrial origin for linguistic patterns is a daunting task.

But with each new discovery made about the 'Extra-Terrestrial' language, our knowledge grows more developed - revolutionizing how we understand communication beyond Earth's boundaries.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://igvofficial.com/alien-encounter-scientists-sooner-than-later/

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-announces-unidentified-aerial-phenomena-study-team-members/

https://universemagazine.com/en/scientists-make-a-plan-for-first-contact-with-aliens/

https://news.st-andrews.ac.uk/archive/do-you-speak-extra-terrestrial-research-hub-considers-response-to-life-beyond-earth/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alien# ufo# alien contact# horror# nasa

Comments / 14

Published by

Quite bizarre.

N/A
7K followers

More from Zoe Dixon

The Deepest Drill-Hole on Earth Spurred the Legend of the ‘Well to Hell'

The urban legend of 'The Well to Hell', believed by many to be a hoax, debuted at the end of the 1980s, when Russian scientists located in Siberia succeeded in a massive project to drill the deepest borehole on earth. The legend says that once they drilled deep enough, the engineers came across an extremely hot cavity from where they could hear tormented screams, believed to be the screams of the damned in Hell.

Read full story

Studies Link Main Food Additive to America’s Obesity Epidemic

The ubiquitous sweetener, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), has become an ingredient of choice for many processed foods. Its prevalence in soda, juice, candy, and breakfast cereals is one factor that helps explain the American obesity crisis.

Read full story

NASA to Launch Mission on Asteroid Worth More Than Earth Economy

NASA is poised to launch a historic mission, setting their sights on an asteroid that could make everyone on Earth immensely wealthy. If successful in retrieving precious materials from the cosmic body, this exploration will be one for the history books and have profound consequences for mankind's future!

Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

Mysterious Orb of Light in Arkansas Baffling Locals for Ages

Locals in southern Arkansas are baffled by the mysterious Gurdon Light, which illuminates a path through nearby trees off Interstate 30. Reports of its white-blue or orange glow have intrigued onlookers for years.

Read full story
14 comments

Astronomers Believe Aliens Contacted Earth 4 Times as Unidentified Object Sends Regular Signals

Could this be the proof we've been searching for? Scientists have discovered an "impossible" spinning object over 4,000 light years away sending regular radio signals to Earth. Could these mysterious bleeps really mean extra-terrestrial contact is finally here - or could there simply be a natural explanation? Find out more about the four occasions that scientists believed aliens were trying to reach us...

Read full story
26 comments

Colonel Sanders Nephew Accidentally Leaks Top Secret KFC Recipe

It’s no secret that the finger-licking good Kentucky Fried Chicken has a secret recipe. We’ve known that since we were kids. But now we also found out the recipe, which was inadvertently leaked by Colonel Sanders’ very own nephew.

Read full story
65 comments

Alleged Time Traveler Warns About Aliens Taking Over Earth Some Time This Year

An enigmatic figure with a Tik Tok account claims to have transcended time and space and warns that extraterrestrial forces are set to colonize Earth in 2023. Will their prophecies come true, or will this be just another futuristic fantasy that belongs in books and movies?

Read full story
896 comments

Artificial Sweeteners Not as Sweet as You Imagine: Cancer and Leaky Gut Directly Linked

Americans living with diabetes, or those at risk of developing it, must be mindful about what they consume, especially when it comes to sugar. For the 40% of individuals who are pre-diabetic and the 9% officially diagnosed diabetic population alike, avoiding sugary foods is an important step toward restoring wellness.

Read full story
22 comments

Teenager Diagnosed With Earliest Case of Alzheimer’s Disease Ever Recorded

A 19-year-old Chinese youth has been diagnosed with what is likely to be one of the youngest cases worldwide of Alzheimer's disease ever recorded. This case could provide a unique glimpse into the progression and implications of this sadly common degenerative disorder.

Read full story
104 comments

20-Year-Old Diagnosed With Popcorn Lung Allegedly Caused by Vaping

A young woman has been diagnosed with a dangerous vaping-related illness after forging an unhealthy attachment to her e-cigarette. She revealed that she had become so accustomed to her device, falling asleep multiple times while still holding it in hand.

Read full story
424 comments

Church Considers Reassigning God Gender Neutrality

In a very modern turn of events, the Church of England announced an investigation into using gender-neutral terms to refer to God in prayers. While traditional services are expected to stay intact, there is a potential for language within these ceremonies to be adapted as part of this exploration process.

Read full story
1706 comments
Florida State

The Teen Who Nearly Died From a Brain-Eating Parasite Contracted While Swimming

Sebastian Deleon was just 16 years old when he faced a severely life-threatening situation - an infection from the rare and dangerous brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri. Now 22, this Florida native has overcome immense odds to make it through his ordeal, as anybody infected by this parasite has very low survival chances. Actually, the deadly amoeba knows only 4 survivor cases.

Read full story
2 comments

Cancer Linked to Regular Foods and Drinks, Says Research

Bisphenol-A, or BPA, is a substance commonly found in canned foods that can have drastic impacts on our health. Recent research has shown the acidity present in tomatoes leeches more of this toxin from their packaging than other goods—a concerning development given its potential to interfere with gene expression within the brain.

Read full story
215 comments

Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer

Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.

Read full story
225 comments

Historians Voted Trump the Fourth Worst President in American History

Two of the most revered figures in presidential history are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It's a testament to their immense achievements that they stand out among an otherwise troubled line-up of presidents, many infamous for devastatingly inadequate performances while holding one of the world’s greatest political offices.

Read full story
2183 comments
Delta, LA

The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady Captain

The Delta Queen, a historic stately riverboat that has been sailing the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers since 1927 is said to be one of America's spookiest vessels. With reports of paranormal activity across her lifetime, this majestic vessel continues to entertain those seeking an adventure along these iconic waterways.

Read full story
8 comments

The Country With the Highest Number of Gun Fatalities Is Not the One You Think

Despite the intense debate over increasing governmental regulations, the shocking number of gun-related deaths continues to soar. The year 2019 alone saw an estimated 250,000 lives tragically taken due to firearms worldwide - a devastating statistic that highlights how much more still needs to be done in order for these types of fatalities to become something of the past.

Read full story

Walking Corpse Syndrome: The Disorder of People Who Believe They Passed Away

Individuals suffering from walking corpse syndrome, also known as Cotard's syndrome, or Cotard delusion, grapple with the disconcerting false belief that parts of their body are not there or they themselves have passed away.

Read full story

Hand Cancer Linked to Getting Gel Manicures, Says New Study

Manicures may come with a hidden health hazard - research shows that getting gel manicure treatments could expose you to potentially harmful chemicals. Researchers have sounded the alarm on nail polish dryers using ultraviolet (UV) light, warning that these devices may be exposing users to potentially hazardous rays linked with cell death and cancer-causing mutations.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy