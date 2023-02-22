Alleged Time Traveler Warns About Aliens Taking Over Earth Some Time This Year

Photo by Bruce Warrington on Unsplash

An enigmatic figure with a Tik Tok account claims to have transcended time and space and warns that extraterrestrial forces are set to colonize Earth in 2023.

Will their prophecies come true, or will this be just another futuristic fantasy that belongs in books and movies?

The TikTok sensation has already been gaining attention for their uncanny predictions about the future. @radianttimetravel has surprised viewers with a series of videos that have gone viral, leaving people in awe and anticipation of what else they may predict accurately next.

In a previous statement, the Tik Toker predicted that seven people will mysteriously appear in the summer of 2023 through an uncanny method: they will ‘fall from the sky'.

He additionally asserted humanity will discover extraterrestrial planets.

His concerns (and those of people who follow and believe him) are mounting that aliens may soon attempt to gain control of the government, potentially sparking a global conflict.

No matter how far-fetched, one claim in particular has caused some users to be seriously alarmed, as it's set to come into effect in the near future.

The ‘time traveler’, who has gained an impressive 229,000 followers on TikTok, says that in 2023 humanity is facing its most daunting challenge yet: a hostile alien species may be en route to Earth.

What’s even worse, they say our planet cannot survive this interstellar threat.

However, not all is lost.

In a turn of events that is sure to captivate stargazers, the TikToker claims that another alien species will become Earth’s ally and join the battle against humanity's extraterrestrial adversaries.

This intergalactic savior comes to Earth’s aid because their planet was destroyed by the aliens who are now trying to destroy Earth.

The first massive interstellar event is allegedly set to happen in 1 month.

On March 23, 2023, 8,000 brave souls will be taken from Earth to another habitable planet, with the purpose of being saved.

As you might imagine, these allegations spurred a wave of mixed emotions, ranging from fear to criticism to absolute disbelief.

While some want to be saved as part of the 8,000, others are considering this might be true, since so many people vanish every year and are never heard from again.

While some are scared, most of the ones who commented on the videos don’t believe the claims and some are even poking fun at the idea, finding similarities with Marvel movies and wondering how come the time traveler is still around if the world ends at some point in the future.

While it might be entertaining for some and frightening for others, the subject sure spurred a lot of emotion.

What do you think? Could this be real? And if so, can Earth survive a possible alien invasion?

