Artificial Sweeteners Not as Sweet as You Imagine: Cancer and Leaky Gut Directly Linked

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash

Americans living with diabetes, or those at risk of developing it, must be mindful about what they consume, especially when it comes to sugar.

For the 40% of individuals who are pre-diabetic and the 9% officially diagnosed diabetic population alike, avoiding sugary foods is an important step toward restoring wellness.

For the population fighting cancer, paying close attention to sugar intake could be crucial as well, since we know for a fact that sugar feeds tumors.

That’s why when artificial sweeteners reached the market they were all the hype. Unfortunately, as time goes on, we can see that they are less and less of a healthy alternative.

Despite being advertised as a natural alternative to sugar and beneficial for those with diabetes or seeking relief from tooth decay, so-called "sugar alcohols" such as xylitol, erythritol, mannitol, and sorbitol have raised questions about potential safety risks.

What are the facts about these substances?

Sugar alcohols often referred to as polyols, have become commonplace in many processed foods found on store shelves today.

From conventional treats such as gum and candy to the ever-growing range of 'diet' drinks claiming added vitamins and minerals - these sugar substitutes are increasingly prevalent.

Polyols can also be located in items from yogurt parfaits or frosting for that special birthday cake all the way through to fruit spread toppings for breakfast.

Despite their name and sweet taste, 'sugar-free' drinks contain no sugar or alcohol. While low in calories and ranking high on the glycemic index, they are actually composed of processed chemicals that our bodies can't digest.

Evidence is mounting that sugar alcohols may be linked to diseases, leading even major organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to question their safety for expectant mothers after animal studies showed potential tumor growth resulting from regular consumption of these sweeteners.

One of the main reasons to stop consuming sugar alcohols is their serious impact on your gut health, potentially inhibiting the immune system's ability to fight off disease.

Sugar alcohols are unlike regular sugars in that they remain undigested due to their inability to be metabolized. After passing through the stomach, these unmetabolized molecules take part in a "passive diffusion" process within the small intestine, with some of them remaining indefinitely there without breakdown or absorption by our bodies.

As rotting particles accumulate, the digestive system is at risk of infection from bad bacteria and other pathogens. This hazardous environment can weaken the intestinal wall lining due to an influx of undigested sugar alcohols that compromises tight junctions – a barrier between our bowels and circulatory systems.

Recent studies have also uncovered a link between leaky gut, an increasingly researched health issue, and other chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases, thyroid issues, metabolic problems, and even breast cancer.

Erythritol, sorbitol, and xylitol may all have natural origins, but the majority of their production relies heavily on genetically-modified corn. Erythritol and sorbitol primarily come from GMO crops while xylitol is derived by combining birch waste with the same modified grain.

The chemically-manipulated mannitol and xylitol have been linked to cancer by analyses showing that GMO ingredients compounded with hydrogenation (the creation of trans fats) can lead to serious health risks.

An alarming Swedish study from 2016 shows a potential link between erythritol, and the growth of Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

Since xylitol's introduction to the public in the late 1970s, mounting evidence has linked it not only with gallbladder issues but also with tumor growth.

Though touted for its potential benefits against tooth decay, this sugar substitute is created through a hydrogenation process that involves a potentially carcinogenic heavy metal - nickel.

With all of these alarming links and risks at hand, one must ask: is consuming xylitol truly worth the dangers?

Concerns are rising as beverage giants continue to produce drinks that contain a blend of sugar alcohols, crystalline fructose, and added chemicals that could be carcinogenic agents.

Crystalline fructose once believed to be a healthier alternative sweetener, is now viewed by many integrative healthcare experts as worse than high fructose corn syrup. Unregulated manufacturing of the product has resulted in possible arsenic, lead, and chloride toxicity – raising triglyceride levels beyond safe limits for human consumption.

Health professionals are increasingly recommending natural sweeteners, such as Stevia and raw regional honey to satisfy cravings.

Not only do these alternatives provide a guilt-free way to appease the palate; but studies have shown that they can also be beneficial for overall health due to their anti-microbial and immune-stimulating properties.

Curious about this crazy world? Get the app and hit the Big Red Follow button for more!

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/dont-believe-the-hype-sugar-alcohols-like-xylitol-are-neither-sugar-nor-alcohol-and-may-increase-your-risk-of-breast-cancer_4760734.html?ea_src=ai_recommender&ea_med=a_bot_2_ads

https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/data/statistics/2014statisticsreport.html



https://www.fda.gov/food/ingredientspackaginglabeling/foodadditivesingredients/ucm397716.htm



https://www.webmd.com/vitamins-and-supplements/xylitol-uses-and-risks?page=2



https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/cen-v055n047.p007



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15925533



https://www.abta.org/brain-tumor-information/types-of-tumors/glioblastoma.html



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27175595



https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/high-blood-cholesterol/in-depth/trans-fat/art-20046114



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xylitol



https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/cen-v055n047.p007



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12693818